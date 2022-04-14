SCHAPIRO: Going overtime on the budget is nothing new for Virginia's lawmakers

Yellowish cascades of pollen, dogwood dotted with ivory-colored blooms; shocking pink, green and orange polo shirts, socks shed; exposing pasty, bare ankles — all harbingers of springtime in Virginia.

There’s another — one shaped by colorful personalities, some allergic to higher taxes; others, to cutting spending: the budget impasse.

Over the past two decades, budget standoffs have become routine.

In 2004, it was 105 days before a Republican General Assembly consented to a Democratic governor’s demand for $1.4 billion in higher taxes for schools, cops and the social safety net. Two years later, the GOP Legislature ran over more than three months because of a quarrel over road funding. The budget took effect a half-day before Virginia would have entered legal terra incognita: a new budget year — with no budget.

It had long been a point of pride for the General Assembly, whether meeting 46 days or 60, to complete on time its work, of which the most labor-intensive task is the budget.

For example, in 1982, the then-Democratic-dominated Legislature, in effect, stopped the clock on the session’s 60th and final day — a Saturday — and toiled through the night, adjourning about 5:30 a.m. Sunday after finally agreeing on new taxes on the wholesale price of gasoline.

That tax — a fig leaf for higher prices at the pump — spurred a bitter debate that raged into the final hours of the session and was eased somewhat by ready access to an ample supply of good cheer: bourbon and other potent libations stashed in the House clerk’s office.

Such bon homie — it could occasionally improve the General Assembly’s productivity by easing personal, philosophical, regional and partisan tension — is largely unheard of these days. Interparty suspicion and ethical jitters mean fewer legislators schmooze as people rather than as politicians.

As of Tuesday, the General Assembly will be a month overdue in passing a budget and sending it to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who can reject it, in part (likely) or in full (unlikely), or propose changes that, to take effect, would require the consent of the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate.

Compared to past instances of gridlock — in 2006, Democrat Gov. Tim Kaine, denied a cash fix for transportation, signed a budget less than 12 hours before Virginia would have begun a fiscal year without one — the current General Assembly is just getting started.

The situation demands what is now pretty much absent: patience and flexibility. Some argue one-party control of government is the best remedy. History, as Democrats were reminded last year, shows otherwise.

In 2001, Republicans held the House, Senate and governorship. Amid a budding recession, disagreement over accelerating the car-tax rollback, on which Gov. Jim Gilmore was elected in landslide, meant the General Assembly adjourned without completing the budget, a first that left it to Gilmore to balance it through spending cuts and a hiring freeze.

Later that year, voters punished Republicans by electing Democrat Mark Warner as governor. Citing the increasingly expensive car-tax cut, Warner broke a campaign promise and pressed for a tax increase, passed 45 days after the Legislature should have adjourned. He prevailed with the votes of Democrats and moderate Republicans.

Beyond party divisions — a Republican House, a Democratic Senate — and wider polarization, complicating this go-around: a rookie governor learning his job on the fly and budget negotiators, though experienced and generally familiar with each other, adjusting to the overlay of us-vs.-them partisanship restored by the GOP takeback of the House in 2021.

Depending who you ask, Youngkin is engaged — or not — in the more-off-than-on negotiations among 14 senior Democrats and Republicans from both sides of the state Capitol. Democrats describe him as absent; Republicans, as attentive. Youngkin, whose leverage is limited until he actually has the budget, depicts himself as somewhere in between.

“So I’m frustrated, I want them to move faster, I want them to send me a budget so that Virginians can get on with things,” Youngkin, an investment executive with no previous experience in politics and government, told online Cardinal News. “The time is now.”

The principal sticking point between the House and Senate is tax relief. The former is more generous than the latter. The House is fully embracing Youngkin’s proposed tax breaks, among them repeal of the grocery tax, a three-month suspension of the fuel tax and a doubling of the income-tax standard deduction. The Senate favors less costly alternatives.

The result is a $3 billion gap between the House and Senate versions of the $158 billion budget for 2022-24, which would take effect July 1, the immovable deadline for avoiding fiscal chaos. There are also differences over tweaks to the current budget.

There are plenty of cards to play in this game. They include pet projects back home, perhaps traded for incremental tax relief that would give the House and Senate reason to crow in next year’s elections — and beyond.

For Youngkin, who vows to campaign all-out to restore Republican control of both bodies, would that be an offer he can’t refuse?

Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.