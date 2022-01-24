SCHAPIRO: Democrats fight off their funk over Youngkin

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to “turn the page,” as he said Monday in his first address to the Virginia legislature.

Democrats want to close the book.

There is an upside to the fights Youngkin is picking with Democrats over COVID-19 mask mandates for school kids, pulling out of a regional scheme to cut greenhouse gases and purging from the classroom race-laden lessons in history and culture that infuriate a noisy slice of white suburbia.

This keeps Youngkin’s voters — Trumpsters and others — attuned, engaged and angry. In politics, it’s often more about the fight than finding common ground. No one knows better than Democrats who, in their funkin over Youngkin, aim to give as good as they get.

In subtle ways, Youngkin helps them by spotlighting his unfamiliarity with the procedures and personnel that keep the state bureaucracy creaking along. This should not be a surprise. The frosh governor has never held office before. That he’s at work before sunrise suggests he’s eager to master the job.

Speaking to that steep learning curve — one she also is facing — Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, a first-term Democrat from Chesterfield County, Youngkin’s boyhood home outside Richmond and among the blue-trending suburbs he won in November, said, “Governing is certainly very different than campaigning,”

A new speed record for suing a governor may have been set by pro-mask parents in Chesapeake, which Youngkin also carried. Filed barely 72 hours after he was sworn in, their lawsuit alleges his executive order blocking a statewide school mask requirement and letting parents opt out of local mask rules violates a state law requiring that schools comply with a federal recommendation that they mandate face coverings.

As for his orders disrupting the environmental pact and banning wokeness, Youngkin’s artful language — it’s the handiwork of Richard Cullen, a veteran practitioner of the law as public relations — seems an acknowledgment of potential legal obstacles to both.

Rather than quit the greenhouse gas agreement by fiat — as he planned but the former Democratic AG, Mark Herring, said he was powerless to do — Youngkin wants the air board to adopt a regulation allowing Virginia’s retreat. Opponents say that’s specious, too; that it requires General Assembly approval — unlikely given its partisan split.

The governor admitted to usually friendly Fox News that critical race theory is not actually taught but he, nonetheless, uses it as loaded shorthand to arouse white ire. Youngkin classifies as too cruel for school — his preferred word is ‘divisive’ — topics covered by federal civil rights law.

Never mind that Article VIII of the Virginia Constitution sharply limits a governor’s sway over education policy, leaving it to his appointees as superintendent and to the State Board of Education and local school boards, with the ultimate authority vested in the General Assembly, largely through its budget power.

Youngkin vowed new blood for state government. And his selection of a retired banking executive, Steve Cummings, as finance secretary attests to that.

But even high-flying corporate guys require a tutorial on the down-low of state budgets. That Cummings is turning to several long-serving insiders is reassuring legislators.

“When they walk in the door,” Sen. Emmett Hanger of Augusta, a ranking Republican on the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, said of outsiders hired by Youngkin, “they have a lot to learn. Politics is part of it. To say they want to run government as a business — it doesn’t quite work that way.”

Even Youngkin’s chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, another Richmond parvenu, has a compass for navigating state government: Janet Kelly, the patronage-dispensing secretary of the commonwealth under Gov. Bob McDonnell.

As governor, Youngkin is now Virginia’s No. 1 insider. He and his handlers continue to represent him as an outsider, though amassing a personal fortune as the head of the Carlyle Group, a publicly traded, D.C.-based investment giant, demands the kind of establishment credentials that open doors in the private and public sectors.

Indeed, for Youngkin’s election staffers, the campaign continues — and presumably the cash spigot remains open. Witness the gusher of gushing posts on social media, which when they aren’t attacking Democrats or critical editorialists, are recycling adoring coverage and commentary by default-Republican press outlets.

These operatives also had a role in Youngkin’s inaugural address and his remarks to the legislature. Though it’s said the governor had been largely working alone on both since November, among those to whom he turned were strategist Kristin Davison and Will Ritter, who produced Youngkin’s television commercials.

Less than a week into his four-year non-renewable term, message discipline remains paramount, sometimes requiring fine-tuning.

In his pitch to the General Assembly for more privately run, publicly financed, highly selective charter schools — a term earlier Republican governors discovered needlessly aggravated legislators’ sensitivities over race, income and class — Youngkin said they could be called “lab schools, or schools of innovation — it doesn’t really matter.”

But with Youngkin, messaging really does.

It is complemented by data-based decision-making — a throwback to Youngkin’s pre-Carlyle incarnation as a management wizard at McKinsey & Company, a consultancy where partners made millions recommending efficiencies for firms that fattened executives’ paychecks and cost line employees their jobs.

Is that what Youngkin has in mind in selecting a McKinsey alumnus, Eric Moeller, as the state’s so-called chief transformation officer? At McKinsey, Moeller, according to his official bio, “helped companies make dramatic and sustainable improvements in performance and organizational health.”

Near term, the performance of the Virginia Supreme Court, where the masking lawsuit against Youngkin was filed, could be foremost in his mind.

Notwithstanding the seven justices’ decision, the possibility of indecision this winter by the Republican House and Democratic Senate over filling two vacancies on the court could toss interim appointments to Youngkin.

To avoid further impasse and to spare his choices from being booted by Democrats — removing a governor’s court picks is fast becoming a tradition of both parties — Youngkin would have to negotiate with lawmakers at a micro-level, keeping in mind their worries about philosophical and geographic balance and promises made and broken.

Talk about on-the-job training.

