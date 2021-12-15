Schapiro | Court-drawn districts are revenge of the nerds

Under the Supreme Court’s maps, no one was sacred, no region was spared.

Indeed, the maps speak loud and clear: The seven justices read election returns.

Nearly seven in 10 voters in 2020 favored a constitutional amendment largely stripping the General Assembly of its redistricting power. If a bipartisan commission couldn’t deliver on depoliticized redistricting — it was hard-wired by foes to fail — then the court would, with plans that guarantee the Legislature and congressional delegation will look very different by the time they’re fully implemented in 2023.

Not that Lemons should care. He’s a short-timer, likely quitting the court in 2023, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 73. Lemons is pretty much liberated. He can send a message that the court is capable of independence on an issue that defines the Legislature’s power. That includes its authority to hire and fire judges.

The public knows — and the justices, in effect, acknowledged — that hyper-partisan gerrymandering has become the rule; that both parties are guilty of it; and that a court dominated by Republican picks — and required to draw districts because the commission deadlocked along party lines — can stick it to Rs and Ds.