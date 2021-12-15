Schapiro | Court-drawn districts are revenge of the nerds

Don Lemons, Virginia’s chief justice, has a backbone after all.
The state Supreme Court — in recent years, accommodating of its legislative patrons (read: Republican) on such sensitive issues as preserving the slo-mo restoration of voting and civil rights to felons and limiting regulators’ control over the profits of electric monopolies — this week proposed congressional and legislative districts that don’t do a lot of favors for a lot of politicians, Democratic and Republican.
The court recommended lines that remove Republican Morgan Griffith and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, respectively, from their Richmond-area and Southwest Virginia congressional districts.
U.S. House members aren’t required to live in their districts, though Griffith is practically next door to what would be his new seat. Spanberger’s district would shift to the Washington suburbs.
Boundaries would lump 46 of 100 incumbents and newly elected delegates in the same districts, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Ditto 20 of 40 state senators.
Among Democratic pairings: Henrico Dels. Schuyler VanValkenburg and Lamont Bagby. The former, a high school government teacher, led redistricting reform in the House. The latter, head of the General Assembly’s Black caucus, led efforts to kill it.
Under the Supreme Court’s maps, no one was sacred, no region was spared.
Indeed, the maps speak loud and clear: The seven justices read election returns.
Nearly seven in 10 voters in 2020 favored a constitutional amendment largely stripping the General Assembly of its redistricting power. If a bipartisan commission couldn’t deliver on depoliticized redistricting — it was hard-wired by foes to fail — then the court would, with plans that guarantee the Legislature and congressional delegation will look very different by the time they’re fully implemented in 2023.
Not that Lemons should care. He’s a short-timer, likely quitting the court in 2023, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 73. Lemons is pretty much liberated. He can send a message that the court is capable of independence on an issue that defines the Legislature’s power. That includes its authority to hire and fire judges.
The public knows — and the justices, in effect, acknowledged — that hyper-partisan gerrymandering has become the rule; that both parties are guilty of it; and that a court dominated by Republican picks — and required to draw districts because the commission deadlocked along party lines — can stick it to Rs and Ds.
The court, in what might qualify as the revenge of the nerds, wouldn’t consider the most basic incumbent protection: A lawmaker’s address, lest he or she be planted in the same district as a possible challenger.
Two political cartographers — one from each party — who prepared lines for the court say the boundaries slightly favor Democrats for the majority of the state’s 11 U.S. House seats. Democrats would have an edge for the Virginia Senate; Republicans, for the House of Delegates.
And in a state with a bitter racial history, proposed lines could create new opportunities for politicians of color.
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project is somewhat impressed with the court-drafted districts. They got an A overall and in partisan fairness, but C’s in competitiveness and geography because the court could have been more mindful of compactness and local borders.
There are yowls, nonetheless, from Democrats and Republicans.
House and Senate leaders in both parties, many accustomed to no or nominal opposition, may have to fight for their seats, having been paired with colleagues.
That includes the current House Speaker, Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax; the No. 2 in the Senate Republican Caucus, Ryan McDougle of Hanover; Democrat Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, the Senate president pro tempore; Kathy Byron of Bedford, chairwoman of the House GOP Caucus; Barry Knight of Virginia Beach, the next chairman of the House Appropriations Committee; and his Democratic predecessor, Luke Torian of Prince William.
An independent analyst, Bob Holsworth, notes congressional borders not only cost Spanberger her district but give Republicans a shot at the two other women representing Virginia in D.C. — both Democrats: NoVa’s Jennifer Wexton and Elaine Luria, in South Hampton Roads. The shuffle is also discouraging candidacies by GOP women.
Plus, Holsworth says, the muscle of Richmond suburbs Henrico and Chesterfield, large chunks of which were key to Spanberger’s victories, is diminished because the counties are divided among three congressional districts: those of Democrat Donald McEachin and Republicans Rob Wittman and Bob Good.
And there are national implications.
Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report says that because Virginia and four other blue-trending states leave line-drawing to a non-legislative entity, Democrats will lose 10 to 15 congressional seats they could have secured via gerrymandering. This elevates chances the GOP wins the House in 2022.
The Supreme Court, which could decide legal objections to the maps it will impose, hasn’t set boundaries in stone — yet. The justices could make changes after public hearings Wednesday and Friday. The court will hear comments four hours both days.
As a political exercise, redistricting has a personal dimension, whether it is a lawmaker worried about remaining in office or a lawyer worried a process manipulated by legislators cuts off citizens from their government.
This is the argument Wyatt Durrette, Lemons’ former law partner, made in an unsuccessful challenge in 2017 to House and Senate boundaries that will be replaced by those ordered by the court. A Richmond trial judge endorsed the lines as consistent with state constitutional standards they be compact and reflect regional interests. His decision was affirmed by the Lemons-led Supreme Court.
But that was then. This is now.
