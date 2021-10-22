SCHAPIRO | Another distinction for Virginia’s Mary Sue Terry

Though Terry said she cannot be ordained because she is too old, the pastorate caps a journey of faith and politics, from which she has been largely absent since her defeat to Allen, whose career ended in ignominy with his loss for a second term in the U.S. Senate in 2006 because of voter outrage over his racial putdown of an Indian American.

It was through Terry’s little-known friendship with two of Allen’s biggest backers, Bill and Anne Kincaid, both tireless religious conservatives, that Terry’s exploration of faith accelerated. Through the Kincaids, Terry was introduced to Pentecostalism, some of whose practitioners — because of the faith’s emphasis on God as an animated presence — speak in tongues.

Terry — perhaps because she is a lawyer — said she cooled to Pentecostalism because it appeared to subordinate man’s law to the Lord’s Gospel. During her Richmond years, Terry also tried the Episcopal Church, attending a West End parish in which “most of the people were Republicans.”

Terry said her transition from a political life to a spiritual one had been underway during her years in office; that she have might have passed on a second term as attorney general, likely forgoing a campaign for governor: “If God had called me at the time, I’m pretty sure I would have responded.”