SCHAPIRO | Abortion debate has both Virginia parties retooling

Not two hours after the first reports on the leaked draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court ending federal protections for abortion rights, a first-term Republican legislator from rural Southwest Virginia pushed out a statement via email declaring it possibly “the biggest win for life, liberty and limited government that we may see in a lifetime.”

Del. Wren Williams of Patrick County, who toppled 14-year incumbent Charles Poindexter for the 2021 Republican nomination by out-Trumping him, wasn’t just crowing about the anticipated reversal of the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade, an issue that has energized conservatives since it was decided nearly 50 years ago.

“Honestly, it was excitement,” Williams, a lawyer, said when asked Wednesday about the speed with which he went public with his sentiments. “This was shocking.”

Williams was quicker to the draw than Gov. Glenn Youngkin, an anti-abortion Republican barely 100 days into a four-year term to which he was narrowly elected by saying little about abortion and a lot about inflation, wokeness in public schools and Democratic overreach in managing COVID-19.

Youngkin broke his silence the morning after the leak, tut-tutting the breach of secrecy that ordinarily envelopes the Supreme Court’s deliberations and refusing to say whether he would seek the 20-week ban on abortion he endorsed as a candidate — or that he might favor tougher restrictions.

Williams has in mind his next political challenge: that he’ll likely face for renomination in 2023 a fellow Republican newbie and Trump devotee, Marie March of Floyd County. Under Virginia Supreme Court-set lines, Williams and March are in the same district, though large tracts are from Williams’ current seat.

In thundering about the draft opinion, disclosed by Politico, Williams may be attempting to steal a march on March, telegraphing to attentive Republican activists who dominate the nominating process his commitment to banning abortion in nearly all instances. He said Wednesday he would allow abortion only to save a woman’s life.

With the reported ruling auguring the end of Roe, leaving it to the states to regulate abortion, the issue is widely viewed as ammunition that one party can use against the other. That has long been the case in pro-Roe, blue-trending Virginia, at the statewide level, and in the few legislative and congressional districts considered competitive.

That Roe would seem kaput means that Republicans, especially, are denied what had been an effective shield. They could say, as Bob McDonnell did in winning the governorship in 2009, that abortion rights seemed settled as legal precedent but that Virginia, nonetheless, could take permissible steps to limit abortion, rates of which have fallen since 2007.

Youngkin was not as artful as McDonnell, having been caught on a secret video — later used in a Democratic commercial — in which he, in effect, said to be outspoken in his opposition to abortion would alienate swing voters. In that video, he pledged to seek restrictions if Republicans took back the General Assembly.

One Senate seat stands between them and total control of not just the legislature but all of state government. And with politics these days more about mobilization than persuasion, it’s difficult to imagine Youngkin — elected with a record Republican turnout — will not emphasize abortion restrictions in his quest for GOP legislative control.

Williams said such a theme will be a plus for Republicans: “This is a big issue with conservatives.” Why wouldn’t Republicans be emboldened to be publicly all-in on shutting down abortion, having swept the statewide offices in November as well as restoring their majority in the House of Delegates?

Public opinion polls show a majority of Virginians favoring abortion rights as guaranteed by Roe — that a woman has unrestricted access to ending a pregnancy in the first trimester. And hostility to restrictions appears to have hardened as the Supreme Court nears an official decision on whether to overturn the 1973 ruling.

In February, a poll by Christopher Newport University that showed Youngkin with a 41% approval rating, stunningly low for a just-installed governor, also indicated voters opposed the reinstatement of two McDonnell-era, Republican-written restrictions adopted about a decade ago and repealed in 2020 during Democratic control of Richmond.

A plurality — 49% to 44% — opposed a 24-hour waiting period for a woman to have an abortion. A majority — 57% to 36% — opposed mandatory ultrasounds before an abortion could be performed. By the same margin, voters opposed a prohibition on abortion after six weeks — a proposal under consideration in Texas at the time and since enacted.

Within the parties themselves, abortion is an important gauge of the rigid standards with which the credentials of candidates and incumbents are measured, whether they are true believers worthy of support by way of dollars, volunteers and, ultimately, votes. Purity increasingly seems the standard, with little tolerance for the slightest deviation.

In the Democratic Party, a Senate candidate is hoping this is the case in her primary challenge to a controversial incumbent. And she was testing the theme in an all-points email about 14 hours after the Politico report.

Lashrecse Aird of Petersburg, a former delegate who was defeated for re-election last year and is now opposing Sen. Joe Morrissey of Richmond, is branding him an “anti-choice Democrat” because he has said he would consider supporting a restriction on abortion after 20 weeks, the concept Youngkin has endorsed.

“This race single-handedly is now the difference between protecting Virginia’s progress in expanding reproductive freedom and not,” she said.

That Morrissey, whose personal and professional lives can seem tabloid fodder, might break with fellow Democrats speaks to their slender control of the Senate. One seat separates them from the GOP. Should Morrissey join all 19 Republicans on abortion restrictions, the tie-breaking vote of the GOP lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, would ensure passage.

Aird is betting that alarm over Morrissey straying on abortion gets the attention of Democrats, driving them her way.

Meanwhile, Youngkin is getting attention for what he’s not saying. In refusing to be pinned down Tuesday on his preferred limits on abortion — his campaign utterances, notwithstanding — Youngkin said he would seek “common ground” with lawmakers.

Well, he’s learning something about his new job: That “common ground” is defined by those with the votes.

