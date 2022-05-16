SCHAPIRO: A tale of two tax schemes

Not since Democrat Mark Warner won a $1.4 billion tax increase in 2004 for schools, cops and the social safety net, has a governor with no previous experience in Richmond used the state budget to rewrite the tax law. But there’s a big difference. In 2022, Republican Glenn Youngkin wants to cut taxes by $5.5 billion.

Their shared approach — weaving a tax scheme into the appropriations act — produced the same result near-term: a bitter standoff between the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate, with the budget overdue and state agencies and local governments that depend on it helpless to plan for spending in the fast-approaching, new fiscal year. It begins July 1.

In 2004, when the legislature’s annual session was supposed to run 60 days, it was 105 before it consented to the Warner tax proposal, at the heart of which was a half-percent sales tax increase. This year, the House and Senate worked 60 days, quitting March 12. In the roughly 55 days since adjournment, there’s been no discernible progress on the budget.

When it comes to their respective rookie-dom and tax splashes, there is another difference between Warner and Youngkin, both of whom are multimillionaires who, in effect, told voters that because they know private business, managing the public’s business would be easy.

Capitalizing on a split in a GOP General Assembly, Warner pulled off his tax win in the third year of his four-year term, having his head handed to him time and again in years one and two, when, losses notwithstanding, he tirelessly schmoozed the opposition — a trait that speaks to his supposed bipartisan cred.

A particularly stinging loss that preceded the Warner win: the snap adjournment of the House, preventing a tweak to a tax-hike referendum in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads that would have added school funding to the ballot, possibly improving chances voters would consent to the principal question: more money for transportation. They didn’t.

Facing a Republican House and a Democratic Senate, Youngkin aims to win only months into his governorship, among other things, repeal of the grocery tax, a doubling of the standard deduction Virginians take on their income taxes, and a three-month rollback of the 26.2-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline.

Youngkin is gambling he’ll prevail with a bit of theater — ads and staged-for-TV events — and because of the supposed fear in both parties of resisting tax relief. But that was before Youngkin, essentially a stranger to the legislature, annoyed some Republicans by putting showmanship ahead of statesmanship and angered Democrats with gratuitous vetoes.

And Youngkin has advantages Warner could only dream about: Despite Youngkin’s claim it’s in a “ditch,” an economy strongly bouncing back from the pandemic, producing a record surplus of $2.6 billion; and billions more in federal coronavirus aid that, if the General Assembly completes the budget, means bigger appropriations for all sorts of services.

Warner pushed for higher taxes — he’d been elected on a promise to never raise them — because the state’s finances were in shambles. The economy was in recession and the car-tax rollback of his GOP predecessor, Jim Gilmore, was far pricier than predicted. It’s now nearly $1 billion a year. And that was after it was capped as part of the Warner tax gambit.

Driving the tax hike was a distinction Virginia’s had since the 1920s, when such grades were first issued by Wall Street: the highest-possible credit rating. It was imperiled because of growing holes in the state budget, one of the largest attributed to the car-tax program. Preserving the triple-A rating was something on which both parties agreed — supposedly.

Further, the car-tax rollback had done what Youngkin’s grocery-tax proposal will do: strip localities of a revenue source they control, forcing them to rely on the state for replacement dollars that would disappear if the gang at the state Capitol chose to spend them differently. This is one reason the House, Senate and Youngkin are at loggerheads.

And Warner did, as Youngkin does: Enlist public support with a very public publicity campaign. Warner conducted polls and ran commercials. He also made sure the interests that would benefit from the tax increase — colleges, law enforcement and welfare agencies — showered legislators with mail and showed up in big numbers at hearings and for floor votes.

Youngkin has done some of that, but it hasn’t been sustained. He’s held town hall-type meetings, even posed for television cameras, pumping gas for drivers rankled by high prices. Youngkin could sell more than tax cuts. There’s record spending for higher ed that he’s adopted as his own but was proposed by the Democrat he succeeded, Ralph Northam.

Another distinction in these parallel tax fights: Warner’s finance staff was made up of state government veterans known to, and respected by, legislators. Youngkin’s lead guy is a former financier who’s said he has a lot to learn. He’s backed up by a couple of Richmond insiders, but they’re apparently kept on a very short leash.

All this — and who can take credit for luring Boeing’s headquarters from Chicago to Arlington — could make for interesting conversation between Warner and Youngkin.

Say, in 2026, when Warner, now a U.S. senator, will pitch to keep his job — and Youngkin will be looking for a new one.

Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro.