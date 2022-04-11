ScCHAPIRO: Free speech at a cost: Wahoo-ping and hollering at UVa. over Pence visit

In 1957, as Virginia and the rest of the white South boiled with rage over Black mobilization for civil rights, the famed novelist William Faulkner settled in at the University of Virginia as its first writer-in-residence. Faulkner was delighted to be there, partaking in such diversions as riding to the hounds in the surrounding countryside.

Never mind that Charlottesville, where his daughter and granddaughter lived, was becoming a racial battleground, with some of its public schools shuttered by the state the following year for five months in defiance of court-ordered desegregation.

Faulkner was aware of the cataclysmic events that were reshaping the Old Confederacy, whose troubled legacy had infused his writing. But he was also taken by the perceived self-importance of his hosts.

“I love Virginians because Virginians are all snobs, and I like snobs,” Faulkner told an all-white audience at the university during a talk in which he said Black Americans, emboldened by legal and legislative advances, had to learn responsibility for freedom — a paternalistic notion that seemed moderate to some Southerners, a betrayal of white supremacy by others.

“A snob has to spend so much time being a snob that he has little time to meddle with you. A snob is someone who is so complete in himself and so satisfied with what he has that he needs nothing from anybody.”

In 2022, Faulkner’s critique of Virginians — it was an effective lampoon because there was a grain of truth to it — might apply to the overwrought controversy at the university over an appearance there next Tuesday by former Vice President Mike Pence. He is scheduled to speak as a guest of the school’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, a conservative organization inspired by William F. Buckley that’s had an off-and-on presence at UVA since the 1960s.

In a fresh kerfuffle over free speech at UVA, The Cavalier Daily student newspaper — through its editorial page — is arguing that the university should be closed to Pence because he is hostile to immigrants, gay and trans people.

Plus, a March 17 editorial said, there is the company Pence keeps: He was No. 2 to President Donald Trump, who said the white supremacists who carried out a deadly siege of Charlottesville over two days in August 2017 were “very fine people.” Trump applied that description as well to the liberal counter-protesters who battled the racist invaders.

“Pence’s presence on Grounds” — that’s UVA shorthand for the campus — “signifies a tolerance of rhetoric that has already harmed our community,” the editorial said.

The Cavalier Daily — whose editor-in-chief is Eva Surovell, a third-year French and English major and daughter of Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, no shrinking violet he — has been attacked for its stance by the gold standard of editorial liberalism: The Washington Post.

It opined that Pence — his offensive stance on social and cultural issues, notwithstanding — is entitled to speak at UVA if only because of his defiance of Trump in refusing to overturn the 2020 presidential election, even as Trump supporters angrily swarmed through the U.S. Capitol, some vowing to hang him.

Seventeen members of the university faculty, including political handicapper Larry Sabato, no fan of Trump, wrote to The Cavalier Daily that its position on Pence was misguided and contrary to the tradition of free speech to which the university’s founder, Thomas Jefferson, was strongly committed, despite occasionally being on the receiving end of early America’s sharply partisan press.

The professors lamented that the newspaper’s editors “should enjoy the freedom to say what they want, but others with whom they disagree should not.” They continued, “The First Amendment protects not just those whose views the editors deem harmless. ... And all of us benefit from being exposed to perspectives that may comprehend some aspect of the truth better than we do.”

This is the latest free-speech brush fire to break out at UVA, where they have been more frequent in recent years and have attracted national attention, largely because of backlash to Trump and the murder of George Floyd while in police custody.

The left blames this on the right. The right blames this on the left. That this is unfolding in a college town that, by record and reputation, is reflexively liberal means that sometimes diversity of opinion is the exception rather than the rule. And it frees conservatives to label liberals as liberals do conservatives: intolerant, arrogant, out of touch.

In 2020, a student, a Muslim woman of color, who lived on The Lawn — the premier address for premier students — said she was harassed for posting on her door a sign, that used a four-letter expletive that started with an f and ended with k, to protest what she considered the papering over of the university’s history. That, among other things, Jefferson was a slave owner; that the school was built by enslaved labor on land seized from Native Americans.

The university’s president, James Ryan, defended the profane sign as free speech, saying it and others “evoke a clash of values.” The reaction to Ryan’s statement, particularly on the right, was bitter and dismissive.

In an recent op-ed in The New York Times, a fourth-year student — a self-described liberal and abortion-rights advocate — wrote that she felt ostracized at UVA; that she was insufficiently woke. Because of “strict ideological conformity,” she said, she and other students, regardless of political or philosophical orientation, hold back their views. “I sometimes feel afraid to fully speak my mind,” she said.

And there was the fuss in 2018 over the appointment of Pence’s future chief of staff, Marc Short, as a fellow of the UVA Miller Center, the focus of which is presidential scholarship. Short came to the center from the Trump White House, where he was legislative affairs director. Two professors resigned in protest; so did one of the center’s directors. More than 4,000 people signed a petition opposing Short’s selection.

Short quit after six months to work for Pence. Short — in league with Pence’s private lawyer, Richard Cullen, now counsel to Gov. Glenn Youngkin — was instrumental in supplying Pence the legal and constitutional arguments for rejecting Trump’s claims that the vice president could block congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election as president. Short has also testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection — a subject on which Pence could elucidate next week.

And on which his critics might learn something — if they aren’t snobs about it.

