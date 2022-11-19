Santa Train brings joy to 'a hard time'

Alexis Danielle Hartsock was one of the first children to arrive at the St. Paul Virginia Santa Train stop Saturday.

The 4-year-old was there more than an hour early with her great grandmother Gaynelle Hartsock. Alexis wasn’t looking for any particular presents or even seemed to know there were gifts to be had. She just wanted to see Santa.

That was the case for many of the children who gathered in the rocky area Saturday morning to wait on the return of the Santa Train to town after a two-year absence. The wait had a New Year’s Eve in Times Square feel to it as the crowd continually peered around the bend in the rails that would bring the CSX Santa Train into St. Paul a couple minutes before the scheduled arrival time of 10:53 a.m.

Alexis nervously danced around, kicked at the rocks and made new friends with other kids as she and her great grandmother waited by the tracks on the clear day with temperatures just above freezing and winds gusting to 16 mph on occasion.

For Gaynelle Hartsock, bringing her great granddaughter from their home in Castlewood to the St. Paul Santa Train stop was the continuation of a tradition.

“I brought her daddy down here too. I raised him since he was a newborn and I’ve raised her since she was a newborn too,” Gaynelle Hartsock said pointing to Alexis. “I’ll tell you what, it’s hard on a 76-year-old woman.”

Alexis’ mother died from a sickness three months ago, Gaynelle Hartsock said.

“It’s been a hard time,” Gaynelle Hartsock said of what must have been a difficult year for the family.

“It’s been a hard time.” A perfectly simple summation of the past couple years for many families in Southwest Virginia.

Since the Santa Train rolled through St. Paul last, the area has been ravaged by COVID-19 after fighting opioid addiction issues many years before that. The pandemic has caused economic uncertainties, learning loss and mental health difficulties it will take decades to recover from.

“It’s been a hard time.” That’s the case for many families in our area. But for 20 minutes Saturday morning in St. Paul, joy filled the air as children stretched out their arms from atop their parents’ shoulders in hopes of grabbing one of the of stuffed animals thrown by Santa and his elves from the back of the train.

I lost track of Alexis and her great-grandmother somewhere in the crowd right before the train arrived. I hope she got to see Santa. I hope she was able to grab a nice stuffed animal and I hope she and her family have a joyful Christmas season.

May we all work to find the joy of all those children when they saw Santa on the back of the caboose Saturday and make it last throughout the holiday season.