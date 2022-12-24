Santa brought a backyard log cabin and years of adventure

I believe in Santa Claus, and if you don’t mind me sharing a nearly 50-year-old memory, I’ll tell you why.

The year was 1974. Richard Nixon had resigned as president earlier in the year, and I remember how tired I was of seeing his face on TV.

This was also the foundation of my education. I was a kindergartner at Arrowhead Elementary School in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

If you find Abingdon Elementary School, where my kids attended, and draw a line straight across the state you’ll precisely hit the H-shaped Arrowhead, which took its name from being the site of an old Native American encampment.

Back then, while Virginia Beach was still filled with open space and woods, I longed for some kind of backwoods adventure.

Santa Claus must have known all that.

I mean, he sees us when we’re sleeping. He knows when we’re awake. He knows when we’ve been bad or good. So, I was good for goodness sake.

Back to the backwoods, I could still see Tennessee and the steam train of Tweetsie Railroad at Blowing Rock, North Carolina – not to mention riding on the chairlift at Gatlinburg.

You see, our family would pass right through Bristol to make it to my mama’s hometown of Greeneville, Tennessee. Here, on a trip in 1972, I would learn about the Lost State of Franklin and the coonskin caps worn by Davy Crockett.

The mountains got in my blood, and I guess I wanted a place all my own. Only, I never told Santa Claus about all that.

I guess he just figured it all out. (As John-Boy Walton once said on television, “I reckon he’s a right-smart man.”)

Santa Claus must have had big sleigh, too, in 1974 because that was the year I woke up to find a log cabin standing in my backyard Christmas morning.

It had cut-outs for windows and a doorway. Only, if you were much taller than an elementary school kid, you would hit your head on the ceiling.

By the spring of ’75, kids in my old neighborhood came over to play in the cabin. As I recall, my brother and I had the only wooden log cabin around. In time, my brother slapped makeshift additions onto the back. He even built a gravity-fed sink in the log cabin.

When our family made a big move from one house to another, going only about three miles away, my daddy instructed the guys on the moving truck to put the log cabin on board.

By the spring of 1980, the same year my beloved grandfather in Greeneville died, I remained a cabin dweller — now in fifth grade — as my daddy found a place for the greatest-gift-ever to stand between the bases of three, 200-foot-tall pine trees.

Today, that cabin remains between those trees, where my parents live. It has become a storage shed Daddy feared may have also attracted some snakes. It’s probably also a bit rotten.

But, to me, it will always be the proof that there is a Santa Claus.