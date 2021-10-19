Sanchez: The ’90s ‘crack baby’ myth adapts for pandemic

But are children permanently behind and set up for failure in life? Is it impossible to even consider that what research is finding to be a two- to three-month gap for some in learning assessments can’t be reclaimed?

The reply should be to monitor children’s development even closer, especially lower-income families, where the greatest slips in education attainment have been tracked.

And attention to young people’s mental health should never be discounted. One recent study published by the Journal of Pediatrics found that at least 140,000 children under 18 have had a parent or other caregiver die of COVID-19, or a pandemic-related issue.

Just as the impact of crack was racialized and blown out of proportion, anything involving the pandemic and education can quickly take on a life of its own.

Pfizer and BioNTech are asking for clearance by the FDA. to give the vaccine to children aged 5-11, so conversations about the pandemic’s effect on children will soon escalate. The vaccine fears and hesitancies of parents will have to be respected and met with science-based facts.

This could be a reset. We need fewer politically driven arguments, less labeling of good and bad parents and attention to pushing back against wild assumptions of permanent educational losses.