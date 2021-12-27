SANCHEZ: Of tornadoes, changing science and twisted politics

The cadaver dogs were busy performing the grim duties of their training when the opportunists leapt into action.

They couldn’t let a catastrophic loss of human life get in the way of pitching a hefty dose of politically expedient, anti-science rhetoric. To which countless others shook our heads and asked, “Is nothing sacred?”

The deaths and devastation by tornadoes across multiple states, but especially in Kentucky, are hard to comprehend.

It’s one thing to know the escalating number of fatalities — more than 80 at this writing, with dozens still missing — and to also assess the leveled blocks of homes and businesses. But to carry the grief, the economic consequences and simply the sense of helplessness of such a tragedy, well, that’s impossible for anyone but the people living it.

Coping with something of that magnitude is personal. That fact alone ought to make it somewhat sacrosanct.

Which is why the easy takes, the slaps at old rivals, were so numbingly predictable and at the same time, disappointing.

The attacks cut both ways; hard left and hard right.