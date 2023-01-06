Remembering when Elvis came to Greeneville

Elvis Presley would have turned 88 today.

Can you imagine the rock’n’roll singer at 88?

My mom cannot. She’s 82. She grew up loving Elvis songs like “Hound Dog” and “All Shook Up.”

To her, Elvis will always be young – just like he was on the day that she met him.

My mom grew up in Greeneville, Tennessee, during Presley’s heyday of the late 1950s.

And then, one day, she read a newspaper article announcing the famous singer was rolling through town.

“He came through Greeneville on the train. And the newspaper article said that he would be stopping,” Mom told me. “I met that train.”

It was the late 1950s. Elvis was on the cutting edge of pop culture – and controversy, being watched by zealous police and politicos.

All my teenage mother cared about was meeting this good looking guy from Mississippi.

“Everybody who was in line handed him a piece of paper and asked him to put his name on it,” she said.

In other words, Mom got his autograph when she handed him the back of a notepad. She also snapped a photo of him.

Today, Elvis is an icon of Americana – an almost unbelievable personality who died at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977. He’s now been gone a few years longer than he was here.

“He was just like meeting anybody else,” Mom assured me. “But if it had been Billy Graham, I would have shook his hand and said that it was nice to meet him. And that was it.”