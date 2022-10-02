Remembering former columnist Jack Kestner

Lisa Kestner Quigley sent me a message Thursday night, saying her daddy, Jack Kestner, would have been 101 years old.

“How can that be possible?” she asked.

Jack Kestner was a mountain man from Hayter’s Gap, Virginia, as well as a journalist, and he wrote a column for this newspaper for 18 years.

I’ve been writing “Tennis Anyone?” for about the same amount of time. But I’m not going to do a Dan Quayle and compare myself to another Jack – as the former Vice-President Quayle once referenced himself as having the same experience as Jack Kennedy.

I am no Jack Kestner. I couldn’t’ be. I am a 1970s kid who came of age in the Big ’80s and shaped whoever I am today in the easygoing 1990s and early 2000s.

But what a man Kestner would be to emulate in how he told us stories of hummingbirds and dogs and local history.

He died in 2005.

Jack Kestner loved his column, too – so long as the editors would leave him alone.

By 2004, when my column was just a year old, I had fielded a few conversations with Kestner at the Bristol Virginia Walmart, where he would fondly look at my darling daughter (then a baby) in my shopping cart and yet grumble on how his column got moved from Mondays to Sundays.

And that picture?

“I hate it,” Kestner told me when a now-deceased editor and his wife snuck up to remote Hayter’s Gap and snapped a photo of Kestner – in color – to replace the classic and rugged black-and-white photo that we all loved to see with his Monday morning column.

Seeing Jack Kestner in color as an older man – more frail than rugged — was like driving out of Abingdon to see White’s Mill after it went from that classic wooden look to its ho-hum whitewashed look. That’s nice, but gimme back the black-and-white.

In the end, Jack was not happy to be on the Sunday Region page and more preferred that wide spread of Monday’s editorial page, where he could talk about politics and memories of old Bristol and Washington County.

I visited his home place once in 1994 with an old friend, Ralph Ely, who lived in Lowry Hills in Bristol, Virginia, and ran the Fix-It Shop in the 1990s on Lee Highway near Exit 7. We three men spent an afternoon having hamburgers and drinking beer and talking about what made the mountain such a special place at Hayter’s Gap.

Often, I think of what Jack would do. And, when times got tough for his daughter earlier this year, I gave her the same advice, “Think about your daddy.”

Jack Kestner is gone. And, sadly, so are many folks who grew up in a time when they enjoyed the Roaring ’20s braved the bleak Great Depression of the 1930s and then witnessed the scary scenes of World War II.

In other words, Kestner saw the rise and fall and rise again of America. And he lived to love to write about it.