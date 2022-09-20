Recovery Month shines spotlight on addiction treatment efforts

Day by day, week by week, and year by year, the opioid epidemic continues to ravage individuals, families, and communities across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.

In 2020, 3,032 Tennesseans and 1,478 Virginians died of a drug overdose, with fentanyl as the common denominator in more than half of all fatal overdoses. Every day, this deadly trend plays out across the state, but there are proven solutions that inspire hope.

We know all too well that ignoring outright or downplaying the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic won’t make it disappear from our communities — nor will it bring back the far too many loved ones lost to addiction.

The healing journey is within reach —but it can only take root when we stop stigmatizing addiction disorders and ensure widespread access to all necessary resources for those in recovery.

Each September, as part of National Recovery Month, our local communities in the Cumberland Gap and across the Appalachian Highlands honor those who’ve overcome the odds and found a path to recovery from substance use disorder.

It’s also an opportunity to reinforce the message that evidence-based treatment can help people who suffer from addiction progress to live healthy and rewarding lives.

The focus on recovery relies upon comprehensive behavioral health care, which treats the whole person, not just the symptoms of opioid use disorder.

This inclusive approach addresses the physical, psychological and environmental toll of the illness. These broader efforts can range from helping patients prepare for job interviews to opening a bank account, going back to school or rebuilding damaged personal relationships. It’s a holistic view that relies on evidence-based methods backed by data and science.

Working with a variety of community partners, these multidisciplinary teams of physicians, nurse practitioners, counselors, and care coordinators work together to create the best possible outcomes for patients.

Historically, recovery treatment services for opioid use disorder required cash (and only cash) to participate, depriving many of those who needed care the most from getting these life-saving services.

To eliminate cost as a barrier to treatment, more and more programs are certified with both Virginia ARTS and TennCare, the states’ Medicaid programs, and a variety of commercial plans such as AETNA, BlueCross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthcare.

As we celebrate Recovery Month and the progress so many have made in the continual battle against the opioid epidemic, we also want to recognize the good work of local nonprofits, faith leaders and community members who connect those in need with recovery services and other essential community resources.

We’ve made tremendous strides in reducing the stigma surrounding addiction disorders, and removing barriers to care, but much work remains.

Recovery is not shameful: indeed, it’s an act of bravery, a defiance of submission to a substance that has ruled and ruined many lives, a triumph of individual will and collective care.

If there are local Recovery Month events at your school, workplace, house of worship or community center, please get involved. And if there are people in your life in need of support or a helping hand, please reach out.

After all, Recovery Month only lasts 30 days. But as we know all too well, the battle against the opioid epidemic requires a 24/7, 365-days-a-year public commitment.

Lee Dilworth is the founder and CEO of ReVIDA Recovery Centers.