PITTS JR.: What about what’s good for us?

Allow me to explain.

On Thursday night as a Biden victory was beginning to look inevitable, I had a brief Twitter exchange with a Republican blogger who complained that, in cheering the fall of Donald Trump, the “media elite” were “insulting those who supported him.”

Let’s just say I wasn’t sympathetic.

Whereupon someone else raised a sensible question: my attitude being what it is, how would I get along with Trump followers in a post-Trump world, “assuming you’re interested in that.”

But I’m not. That’s what I’m here to explain.

For the record, this isn’t the first time I’ve said that. Just after the 2016 election I wrote, “I have no interest in seeing this country heal. And I refuse to come together.” Just last month, I said of Trump supporters that I would neither forget nor forgive what they have done.

Both times, readers called me out. Both times, I stood by my words. I’m not unmindful of the dread implications of those words: discord, disruption, disunion. If we don’t seek reconciliation, how can we go forward, together?