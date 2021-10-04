PITTS JR: Republicans ‘Make Bigotry Great Again’

So, just to make sure we’ve all got the picture: He’s the one who was armed with over two tons of motor vehicle while the protesters were armed with signs, peaceably using a crosswalk. But he’s the victim. He’s the one who was so threatened he was entitled to use potentially lethal force.

As signs of the times go, this one is neon.

It is impossible to separate this from a spate of laws recently passed or under consideration in Republican fiefdoms to protect motorists who drive through — or over — protesters. But more broadly, what happened here is reflective of what is happening in this country as it abandons the process of seriously grappling with its heritage of racial oppression — and with the effort to repair the damage thereof — that began in the civil-rights years. We have slid from that lofty peak of aspiration and idealism to this marshy ground of delusion and lies where many white people now firmly believe they are the true victims of racial oppression, where it is a matter of controversy just to declare that Black lives matter, where Jared Lafer walks free.