 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PITTS JR | In America, justice should not have to be a relief
0 comments

PITTS JR | In America, justice should not have to be a relief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leonard Pitts - mug 06302018

Leonard Pitts

The first feeling is relief.

On Wednesday in Brunswick, Georgia, three white men — Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and their neighbor William Bryan — were found guilty of felony murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

And one doesn’t feel joy, nor even vindication. Nope. Only relief. Justice — which for some of us has always proven elusive, fickle and unreliable — chose to make an appearance this time. You can’t understand how that feels if you don’t understand how often it has chosen otherwise.

Consider what happened in August of 1930, in Marion, Indiana, when a white mob broke into the jailhouse and lynched two African-American men. The killers posed for a picture with their grisly handiwork, but no one was ever charged — much less convicted — of the crime. Despite photographic evidence to the contrary, it was attributed to “persons unknown.”

Or consider this one: In August of 1955, in Money, Mississippi, two white men murdered a 14-year-old African-American boy. In court, they freely admitted kidnapping him and were even placed by a witness at a barn where he was tortured. Yet the jury deliberated just over an hour before returning an acquittal. One juror said it wouldn’t have taken so long, but they stopped to “drink pop.”

These stories are not aberrations, but an unholy norm, repeated a thousand times a thousand times in our history.

So yes, relief. The three white men who last year stalked and killed Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American jogger, for the “crime” of running through their neighborhood and not stopping when they demanded he do so, were convicted on charges that could put them away for life, perhaps even without parole. And you feel that thing you feel when tension is released and you sigh and you sag a little, realizing all at once that tension was the only thing holding you up.

The conviction came despite appeals by defense counsel to the racial fears of an almost completely white jury. That includes Laura Hogue’s instantly infamous characterization of Arbery wearing “khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails.” In other words, he was a rhymes-with-trigger who deserved what he got. To their credit, jurors rejected this naked appeal to their basest selves.

One hopes those white people who think themselves inherently entitled to stop Black people on the street and demand they justify their presence will now check themselves and correct themselves. One hopes they will question this high-handed assumption of theirs that random white people have some divine right to police random Black people and Black people some moral obligation to quiescently accept it.

This verdict allows for that hope, if not quite for the expectation. One is relieved to have even that much.

But that word is problematic, isn’t it? The sense of relief is reflective of bitter experience and hard history, of seeing Trayvon betrayed, Tamir betrayed, Philando betrayed, Emmett betrayed, of learning thereby not to expect too much in the way of fairness, or be treated as if your life and pain matter. And it is reflective of knowing how easily it could have all gone the other way, jurors agreeing that because the man’s toenails were unkempt, he deserved to die.

That knowing — that constant knowing — is exhausting. And it is the distance between this country and the ideals it engraves upon marble edifices. Because in America, justice should not have to be a relief.

In America, justice should be an expectation.

Readers may contact Leonard Pitts Jr. via email at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guest View | We must all be neighborly, even amid crisis
Columnists

Guest View | We must all be neighborly, even amid crisis

In the end, this landfill crisis has many facets. However, what will be remembered in the coming years is who became a neighbor by recognizing the neighbor’s need. I pray we will find new ways to exercise neighborliness. We are, in the most important ways, one city.

Columnists

WILLIAMS | Schools need to stop banning books

Kids come packaged in different hues, genders, experiences and maturity levels — they aren’t one size fits all. The books should be available for those who can handle the material. Schools need to quit the book banning. Censorship’s main lesson is exclusion.

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free
Columnists

Editorial: When a ‘chaos tourist,’ causing plenty, walks free

  • Updated

What a seismic difference a trial has made to public and media perceptions of Kyle Rittenhouse. When he was charged at age 17 with shooting three men, two fatally, during racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, various media accounts described him as a rifle-toting white supremacist who drove across the border to shoot Black Lives Matters protesters in the racial unrest that followed ...

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

+2
LZ Granderson: A week of chasing justice in 2 Americas
Columnists

LZ Granderson: A week of chasing justice in 2 Americas

  • Updated

During weeks like last week, the pursuit of justice feels more like chasing clouds blindfolded. Friday's "not guilty" verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial wasn't altogether surprising — especially after Judge Bruce Schroeder said he wouldn't allow the people Rittenhouse shot and killed to be called victims. But it still felt like a gut punch knowing the prosecution wasn't allowed to show a ...

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room
Columnists

Editorial: Kyle Rittenhouse and the adults in the room

  • Updated

What can sensible adults agree on regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the latest young symbol on whom America can hang its devastating internal division and the newest tool for social media networks to monetize without regard to individual and societal hurt? Those who believe in the rule of law, which should be all of us, might start with the notion that a murder trial involving self-defense is no ...

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts