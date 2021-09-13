PITTS JR.: America has always run from the truth of itself

So, last year’s protests demanding an end to this celebration of treachery were long overdue, if occasionally overreaching in their ambition. Some activists, for instance, also demanded the removal of statues venerating the likes of Thomas Jefferson. The view from this pew is that the legacy of the third president is badly scarred by, but not restricted to, his ownership of human beings. He did other things, and they are worth honoring. By contrast, the only reason history knows Lee’s name is that he betrayed the nation in service to slavery. And in toppling him from a pedestal of honor on a showplace avenue in the former capital of the Confederacy, protesters did a righteous thing.

Not that everyone was thrilled. A retiree who used to work for the federal government issued a statement bemoaning the destruction of “our culture” by the “Radical Left.” The Florida man, who once denigrated the heroism of former POW John McCain, praised the loser Lee as a “genius” and a “unifying force.”