PAGE | After Smollett case, Kim Foxx’s ‘progressive’ approach faces more trial

That doesn’t mean he’ll be ousted, as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s failed recall showed this year. But it doesn’t make his job any easier.

In Philadelphia, Krasner experienced a jolting one-man backlash from a fellow Democrat, former Mayor Michael Nutter, after making what Krasner apologetically admitted was a gaffe. Responding to reporters’ questions about rising crime in the city, Krasner said, “We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence.”

In a blistering open letter in the Philadelphia Inquirer last Tuesday, Nutter wrote, “It takes a certain audacity of ignorance and white privilege to say that right now.”

After citing the more than 521 people slain so far this year at that point, the most since 1960, Nutter’s letter said, “I have to wonder what kind of messed up world of white wokeness Krasner is living in to have so little regard for human lives lost, many of them Black and brown, while he advances his own national profile as a progressive district attorney.”