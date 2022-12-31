Opinion | The homeless are our people. We should treat them that way

When my brother and I were kids, our grandfather would regularly regale us with stories from when he was a boy.

He grew up in rural middle Georgia during the Great Depression, and he would frequently tell us, half joking and half serious, that his family was so poor when he was growing up that they didn’t know a depression was going on and that it was just normal times for them. When he was being more serious, he’d elaborate on what he meant.

He told us stories about wearing his older brother’s hand-me-down clothes even after they were well worn and full of holes, even if they didn’t fit properly. He told us stories about getting up early before school so that he could go hunting, because the only way his family ate meat was if he and his brother had a successful hunting trip.

He told us stories about him lying about his age so that he could join the Navy towards the end of World War II. He even told us painful stories about being chased out of his friends’ yards by their mothers - not because he had done anything wrong, but because they didn’t want their sons playing with that poor, little Freeney boy. They didn’t want their sons playing with someone they considered to be poor, white trash.

All those years later, those experiences still hurt him. And then, after telling us those stories, he would always impart the same lesson. He never wanted to hear of us making fun of, belittling, or excluding someone because they were poor. Because if not for the grace of God, we would be in that exact same boat. And for my brother and me, that lesson stuck.

Because of my family history and upbringing, I’ve always had a special concern for poor people, a concern that I believe has only aided my work as a pastor. And it’s out of that concern that I must say something now.

Back in July, the state of Tennessee passed a law making it a felony to camp on public property. I believe that law is not only morally unconscionable, but incredibly short-sighted. By making it a felony, the law can prevent people from getting into public housing. It makes it difficult for them to get a job, and potentially, even strips from them the right to vote. All that to say, the Tennessee state law ends up exacerbating the very problem it attempts to solve; it keeps people trapped in a system it claims to want to end.

The state law also has unintended consequences for border communities like this one. Currently, Bristol has a severe lack of housing. And when that’s combined with the lingering effects of the pandemic and inflation, it leads to an untenable situation. The number of people currently experiencing homelessness in this community is increasing. The signs of that are everywhere. Additionally, many in the homeless community, though certainly not all, struggle with mental illness and addiction. Simply put, they need our help, not our scorn.

The long-term solution to this complex problem is more housing. That’s something I know both cities are working on, but that, understandably, takes time. In the meantime, there are tangible things we can do to help alleviate this problem, and the first thing we can do is remember that those in our homeless community are people.

The first thing we can do is treat them with the dignity and respect that all people deserve. That means talking to them, listening to their stories, and not paternalistically thinking that we have all the answers to their problems. Because we don’t.

The second thing we can do is support the good work of organizations that are already helping these folks. Organizations like Family Promise, Salvation Army, Haven of Rest, United Way, etc., they need our community support. They need volunteers, and they need additional funds. Putting people on a bus and shipping them out of town isn’t an answer. Getting them connected with service providers is.

Third, we need to work as a community to significantly increase our shelter space, particularly if people are going to be criminalized for camping on public property. We have far more people currently experiencing homelessness than we have beds in our local shelters, and they deserve to have a safe place to go.

Finally, we need to look to increase our mental health and addiction services in this community and in this region. If all acknowledge that mental illness and addiction are intensifying the problem, then more housing, while helping significantly, won’t fix everything. We have to treat this as the complex problem that it is and seek to solve it holistically, rather than through slogans and half-hearted measures.

A few years before my grandfather passed away, he got sick, and he began a natural mental decline. The first sign we noticed was a change in his vocabulary. When he would meet people or talk with those he didn’t recognize, he’d always ask my grandmother after they walked away if they were some of “his people.” By that, of course, he meant if they were some of his family members, but he quit talking about family towards the end. Instead, he was fascinated by whether those he encountered were “his people.” Everyone he talked with had the potential to be one of “his people.” And though he didn’t know it, he taught me and my brother another valuable lesson, one that seems especially relevant now.

Those who are currently experiencing homelessness, they aren’t “homeless people” because they aren’t defined by their lack of housing. They aren’t defined by their lack of resources or their condition. Rather, they’re people first. Specifically, they’re “our people”, and it’s long past time that we treat them as such.