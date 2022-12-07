Opinion/commentary | Reopen the landfill? Are you serious?

In the betting pool of how many days would it be before a Bristol, Virginia city official discussed reopening the landfill after closing it, if you had 88 days, you are a winner.

It happened during Tuesday’s meeting when the City Council agreed to throw another $12 million on the literal dumpster fire that is the Bristol, Virginia landfill project. It was on the same day when council learned that the total bill to fix the landfill will likely top $60 million.

It was on the same day when the smell of the landfill stretched well beyond its normal stench zone on a cloudy, rainy, December day down West State Street toward the Pinnacle and could be strongly smelled downtown. It was on the same day when residents around Shanksville Road had to deal with the smell again in what has been another very difficult holiday season for those residents.

“If this works and we eliminate these gases escaping from this landfill, this City Council needs to relook at opening that landfill back up because we have lost $3+ million in revenues that we are absorbing because we have all the debt on it,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said.

There have been a lot of crazy things said at Bristol Virginia City Council meetings over the decades, and they have had some really bad ideas, but this idea may top the charts. As bad as the idea is, the timing of throwing that option out for discussion is even worse.

The city is facing a daily crisis that has residents in two states coughing and gagging in their own homes. They are facing bills to fix the issue that no one seems to really be sure how they are going to pay, and no one is guaranteeing that this $12 million solution to control the emissions escaping along the walls of the quarry will even work. City Manager Randy Eads even threw out an idea to remove all the trash from the landfill for an estimated cost of $250 million. Well, it is the season of giving.

The fact is, the landfill wasn’t making money and was a burden on the city’s general fund even when it was operating somewhat normally. It was a terrible idea to start with. It should have never been approved by the state and doubling down on a bad idea by reopening it after spending millions to close it would be the very definition of insanity. Outgoing Councilman Bill Hartley brought some reality back to the discussion.

“I would never vote to open that back up again. It was a mistake to start with. It’s lost, by my calculations, easily $150 million dollars counting the debt and counting the ongoing annual losses,” Hartley said. “It’s a money pit. Why would you even consider that, even if it was safe, from a financial point of view?”

Wingard decided not to run for reelection so maybe he’s just throwing out ideas on his way out the door. Earlier in the meeting he said things that made much more sense, such as pointing out there is a strong likelihood the $12 million could turn into $18-$20 million with change orders for what is basically an experimental process to mitigate the emissions along the sidewalls. He was especially right about one statement.

“We could have brand new schools everywhere with this kind of money. We could have our officers in brand new cars annually with this kind of money,” Wingard said. “And when Bristol, Virginia, citizens hear that five people want to pull another hair-brained idea, they need to be storming the gates of this City Hall demanding them resign immediately.”

One of those hair-brained ideas would be to put another bag of trash in that failed landfill ever again.