Opinion | Buchanan County flooding left an indelible impression on 2022

Being born and raised in a small community, such as the Pilgrims Knob area, major disasters don’t really come to mind. You feel invincible in your small bubble and when the unthinkable happens, you are at a loss of words.

A couple weeks into my new position as the Bristol Herald Courier photographer, I was faced with my first major breaking news assignment; massive flooding in Buchanan County. I grew up in Richlands, so I was no stranger to the area, or the “normal” flooding of the Clinch River, but was I in for a wake-up call?

Stepping back to the day before my journey to Buchanan County, my Facebook feed overloaded with posts of friends desperately seeking contact with their family members because of a massive flood that had supposedly wiped out most of the area. Little did I know, I would soon be driving to the scene to experience this catastrophic event in person.

There are no words for me to begin to describe the emotions I felt after seeing this once perfectly-placed area become almost unrecognizable.

On the drive up the mountain, I saw washed out ditch lines, mudslides and portions of the two-lane road completely gone. The river was filled with trees, remains of homes and other debris. Sadly, this was only the start of it. The smell of mud overwhelmed my Tacoma as reporter David McGee and I neared the worst part of Dismal River Road. The first thing I saw as we turned the corner, was a displaced house sitting in the middle of the road.

This type of flood was bigger than anything I have ever experienced. Houses ripped from foundations, waterlogged vehicles filled with mud, broken roadways and evidence of the high water levels that could only be described as a nightmare. Residents shared their stories on how they survived the night by hanging on the rafters in their home and stuck in a tree as they watched their pets float away, just to name a few. None of these stories were short of emotion as I listened to each person’s own personal night in hell.

One of the most positive impact stories David and I found, was Patty Mullins and beloved puppy Vayda. Patty spent the night in a tree as she watched Vayda float away with her favorite toy. An emotional Patty grieved the loss of her companion until they were reunited with many kisses and hugs just a day later.

Despite the devastating event, the amount of people who quickly collaborated to help the area get back on its feet, stood out to me. David and I met many volunteers that first day and later on from local areas and major organizations, who traveled the distance to volunteer their personal time. For instance; the day that Honaker students were loading basic needs into vehicles, a church from a couple hours away pulled in the parking lot with a box truck full of plastic totes, gas grills and other items collected. Another example comes several weeks later when Team Rubicon called upon members across the states to travel to the small area to continue cleaning up.

This has left an everlasting impression on me about how amazing people are to these small areas when the dark times appear.