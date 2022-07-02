NOPHLIN | When systemic racism is not understood

Roger Watson, in his June 16 editorial “America and Southwest Virginia need more love, less hate, more tolerance, more grace,” was encouraging that somebody gets it, sees it and has empathy for those who have lived in this area most of their lives.

I often wonder why we cannot come together and have an ongoing discussion about our experiences with racism, and how to identify racism, without causing anger and divisiveness among us. At my age, I had hope that by now that there would be “more love, less hate, more tolerance, more grace.”

The way we teach our history and the way we teach our civics don’t tell the whole story about racism.

Many Americans are not taught about the impacts of systemic voter suppression, redlining and other discriminatory housing practices.

Mainstream sources — schools, textbooks, media — don’t provide us with the multiple perspectives we need. Yes, we will develop strong emotionally laden opinions, but they will not be informed opinions.

Our socialization renders us racially illiterate. When you add a lack of humility to that illiteracy (because we don’t know what we don’t know), you get the breakdown we so often see when trying to engage white people in meaningful conversations about race.

New Orleans Mayor, Mitch Landrieu found that 69% of whites surveyed do not believe that the “legacy of slavery makes it harder for Black people in America to get ahead today.” Sixty-five percent of Blacks strongly agree that slavery and systemic racism play a major role in limiting their economic opportunities; only 33% say slavery has had no impact on Black Americans’ ability to get ahead.

Other surveys mirror this gap in perceptions between Blacks and whites. The Pew Research Center found that while 59% of Blacks say “slavery affects the position of Black people in American society today” by “a great deal,” only 26% of whites say the same

This failure to grasp the systemic nature of racism today could explain why the nation hasn’t made as much progress as it should and could on racial equity, according to Anne Kim, Washington Monthly contributing editor.

The source goes on to show where many do not understand systemic racism exists in today’s society. But it is alive and well, and it is going to take a move from God before we see “love thy people that don’t look like me as thy self” model.