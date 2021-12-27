NANCE: Many incarcerated people need a second chance

Quadaire is far from alone in this respect. Many other incarcerated people in Virginia have experienced similar growth and change, but they are staring down years or decades more in prison. Some will be there until they die.

That’s because Virginia’s criminal legal system is cruel and outdated. For more than 200 crimes, judges are required to dole out mandatory minimum sentences, regardless of whether they believe a person should spend that long behind bars. And only people who committed crimes before 1995 have any shot at parole. As a result, more than 4,000 Virginians are serving life sentences — amounting to 1 in 7 incarcerated people.

There’s no reason for Virginia to continue these extreme sentences. Plenty of research shows that people who are released from prison after a long period of time, even those convicted for violent crimes, are incredibly unlikely to reoffend. That’s because people tend to age out of crime.

Virginia’s criminal legal system needs to be brought into the 21st century. Prisons should not be a place for people to simply waste away.