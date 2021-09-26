MAXWELL: United Way needs our support more than ever

Since arriving in Bristol in January 2011, I have had the opportunity to work with a number of great local organizations, serving on several boards including the United Way of Bristol.
Bristol is my home, and I have made it my mission to do what I can, both personally and professionally to help improve our community. The United Way plays a major role in being able to accomplish this.
The needs of our community have been, and continue to be significant. The pandemic has not only created a health crisis, but an economic one as well.
The United Way of Bristol is tackling these challenges head-on. The focus of the organization is to work with local agencies to help people facing poverty in our community. Basic human needs like shelter, nutrition, health care and education are addressed through these agencies the United Way helps fund with the programs they create and manage.
Helping our citizens overcome poverty, earn a living wage and provide the basic needs for themselves and their family is the goal of the United Way.
Through working with local businesses, schools, governmental agencies and many of the social service agencies who provide the programs to help those most in need, the United Way used surveys and focus groups this past year to identify one issue where its efforts will have a significant, immediate and measureable impact.
Childcare and child development has been identified as that key issue. It affects many people’s ability to work and provide themselves with resources they need to cover basic needs.
Addressing childcare and child development can have an immediate impact in helping people provide for themselves.
Childcare services are provided by many organizations in our community, but the capacity is not meeting the needs for all who need these services, especially for those working families who are barely making enough to cover rent and provide food for themselves and their children.
The United Way has adopted a strategy and key focus on working with local organizations to help expand childcare and child development services in Bristol. This strategy will have specific and measurable results.
The goal for the 2021 annual campaign was originally to raise $1 million to help local agencies address poverty. An enhanced goal has been increased by $250,000, making the 2021 goal $1.25 million.
These additional funds will be earmarked to expand the capacity of local organizations and agencies to bring childcare to more children and to enhance child development programs.
I am proud to accept the challenge to serve, for a third time as the chairman for this year’s United Way of Bristol Annual Campaign. I am working with a great campaign cabinet, volunteers and United Way staff who share the same vision and passion to help others.
A stronger economy, bolstered by a stronger workforce will lead to a reduction in poverty, and a better place to live.
With a goal that is 25% higher, these funds will need to come from multiple sources including existing and prior benefactors along with those who make their first donation to a United Way this year.
I am increasing my personal pledge to this year’s campaign to help address childcare and child development. I encourage each of you to give, and if you have given in the past, please consider giving more.
Together we can all make Bristol an even better place to live.
Jim Maxwell is publisher of the Bristol Herald Courier.