MAXWELL: United Way needs our support more than ever

Since arriving in Bristol in January 2011, I have had the opportunity to work with a number of great local organizations, serving on several boards including the United Way of Bristol.

Bristol is my home, and I have made it my mission to do what I can, both personally and professionally to help improve our community. The United Way plays a major role in being able to accomplish this.

The needs of our community have been, and continue to be significant. The pandemic has not only created a health crisis, but an economic one as well.

The United Way of Bristol is tackling these challenges head-on. The focus of the organization is to work with local agencies to help people facing poverty in our community. Basic human needs like shelter, nutrition, health care and education are addressed through these agencies the United Way helps fund with the programs they create and manage.

Helping our citizens overcome poverty, earn a living wage and provide the basic needs for themselves and their family is the goal of the United Way.