MAXWELL | A gift to community: BMS, SCC sponsor free BHC website access through Dec. 26

From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bristol Motor Speedway
Dear Readers,

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, we are excited to announce that during the week of December 19 – December 26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at HeraldCourier.com. This program is presented as a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway/Speedway Children’s Charities and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, the Herald Courier has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a generous partner like Bristol Motor Speedway/Speedway Children’s Charities, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at Heraldcourier.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that the Herald Courier has to offer. Thank you to Bristol Motor Speedway/Speedway Children’s Charities for their sponsorship in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy Holidays,

Jim Maxwell

President, Bristol Herald Courier

