MAXWELL | A gift to community: BMS, SCC sponsor free BHC website access through Dec. 26

Dear Readers,

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, we are excited to announce that during the week of December 19 – December 26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at HeraldCourier.com. This program is presented as a partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway/Speedway Children’s Charities and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, the Herald Courier has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a generous partner like Bristol Motor Speedway/Speedway Children’s Charities, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.