Locals in College Notes: Life as a Vol is sweet for former Sullivan East's Dayne Davis

The University of Tennessee took a 52-49 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 15 in what some are calling perhaps the best Southeastern Conference football game of all time and Dayne Davis was on the field for the final play.

The former Sullivan East High School standout saw time on special teams in the classic contest for the Volunteers, providing blocking for Chase McGrath’s game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired.

“It was definitely a crazy game and one of the wildest I’ve been a part of personally,” Davis said last Thursday in a telephone interview. “Heavyweights throwing blows back and forth and the last one standing wins. It’s a game of inches and that game proved it.

“Obviously, you come to Tennessee to play in those games. To be able to pull the win out and end that [15-game losing] streak [to ‘Bama] that everybody talks about and change the narrative about Tennessee football; it was super exciting and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

A sea of humanity flooded the field at Neyland Stadium following McGrath’s make and some overzealous fans tore down the goal posts

“That’s a unique experience,” Davis said. “Hopefully, it’s not a once in a lifetime moment, but pretty close to it.”

Tennessee is 7-0 and ranked third nationally under the direction of second-year head coach Josh Heupel, a development not surprising to Davis.

“Not at all,” Davis said. “This is what we’ve worked for and where we expected to be.”

A 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt junior offensive lineman, Davis has played in all seven of UT’s games.

“I’m getting better every day, every week,” Davis said.

He played 19 snaps at left tackle in Tennessee’s 40-13 thumping of the LSU Tigers on Oct. 8 and performed well.

“It was fun to go down there to Baton Rouge and give ‘em what we gave ‘em,” Davis said.

Davis arrived at Tennessee as a walk-on in 2019, soon earned a scholarship and was a member of a squad that went 3-7 in 2020.

These days he’s playing for one of the top teams in college football.

“It makes these times much sweeter,” Davis said.

Lucas, Harris score TDs

Running backs Martin Lucas (Abingdon) of William & Mary and Chancellor Harris (Tazewell) of Morehead State both scored touchdowns in NCAA Division I FCS football games Saturday.

Lucas got in the end zone for the first time in 2022 on a 2-yard run with 8:57 remaining in W&M’s 44-24 triumph over Towson. He has 99 yards on 23 carries this season for the Tribe.

Harris scored on a 1-yard plunge with 10:34 remaining in the first quarter of Morehead State’s 40-35 loss to Valparaiso. He has gained a team-high 404 rushing yards and totaled three TDs – two on the ground and one via reception this fall.

Homecoming for Goins

Caleb Goins will be back on a football field in Washington County, Virginia, on Saturday.

The former John Battle High School star is a senior linebacker for the Carson-Newman University Eagles and has collected 32 tackles in starting seven of the team’s eight games.

C-N (3-5) plays at Emory & Henry (4-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a South Atlantic Conference clash.

Dales doing well

Joey Dales (Graham) is 6-for-8 on the field goals and 27-for-30 on extra points this season in handling kicking duties for the football team at Bluefield University.

He has twice been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference special teams player of the week.

Milestone for Brooks

Hollins University senior setter Zoe Brooks (Union) recorded the 1,000th assist of her collegiate volleyball career on Saturday in a win over Mid-Atlantic Christian.

Top-Five for Adkins

Noelia Adkins of Newberry College finished tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard at the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate women’s golf tournament held Oct. 17-18 in Georgia. The Tennessee High graduate shot rounds of 73 and 74.

Robinson makes splash

Marshall University freshman Tatum Robinson is already making a splash for the Thundering Herd’s swim team.

The former VHSL state champion from George Wythe placed seventh in the women’s 100 butterfly (59.58 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:14.17) during a meet Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Breeding at Bluefield

Emily Breeding (Abingdon) scored 17 points Saturday as Bluefield University posted a 93-78 women’s basketball win over Patrick Henry Community College in an exhibition game.

Osborne in Arizona

Mac Osborne (Richlands) teamed with three other pitchers to twirl a no-hitter on Sept. 30 as Arizona State University’s softball squad posted a 10-0, eight-inning win over South Mountain Community College in an exhibition contest.

Osborne transferred to Arizona State after two seasons at Virginia Tech.