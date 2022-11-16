Local governments are not the morality police

No matter which side of the current debate over placing zoning restrictions on potential abortion clinics in Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia you are on, one thing is for certain – this issue is not good for the future of Southwest Virginia.

We have spent all of 2022 seeing our economy grow. It has been a banner year with the opening of the first casino in Virginia and the unveiling of an energy plan from the governor that has the region as a focal point. With key positions in the state legislature filled by Southwest Virginia legislators, the region’s potential is finally being realized. It’s beginning to feel like the need to raise our hand and constantly remind Richmond we are also part of Virginia too has lessened.

But now the Bristol Virginia City Council and the Washington County Board of Supervisors have been intimidated by rooms full of people focused on the hypothetical of more abortion clinics coming to town and have transformed from conservative leaders focused on small government and low taxes to drive business investment to the morality police.

Nothing will drive away business investment faster than activist local governments who will make snap decisions and use zoning as a weapon to make moral statements. This is how regions lose economic investments, corporate headquarters and even tourism.

We need calm, consistent leadership in these positions and that is not what we have seen lately with the chair of the board of supervisors admittedly leaning to his religious beliefs when making a decision and the entire Bristol Virginia City Council voting for to restrict further abortion clinics before waiting for a legal opinion on the issue.

What’s next?

If 200 people show up and speak for three hours and say they are against a play being put on at the high school will these morality policing boards get involved in that? What about book banning, alcohol sales and gambling? Should we expect these self-appointed morality cops to take positions soon on these issues if faced with 200 people and the prospect of three hours of public comment?

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, they sent the issue to the states to decide the abortion issue as a states right. Chief Justice John Roberts did not for one minute want to hear what the Bristol City Council thought about the issue or the opinion of the Washington County Board of Supervisors on abortion. This is a matter to be decided by the Virginia General Assembly, and I’m sure that will happen with much discourse and rancor in the coming session.

In the end, it doesn’t matter what the Bristol Virginia City Council and Washington County Board of Supervisors think about this issue. The resolution the supervisors passed will likely not stand up in any court. Any zoning decision made strictly on a morality basis is an easy appeal in court and that’s just what Bristol Virginia needs, more legal fees.

These boards are being played like pawns in a bigger game. Why are we not seeing these debates in Northern Virginia, in Richmond, in the Shenandoah Valley? The anti-abortion organizations have found what they believe is an easy target to make some gains and get some headlines and they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. Russell County began these silly games by passing a resolution against an abortion clinic coming there and Tazewell County joined in before the fad moved to Bristol.

What’s odd is why the Bristol City Council is so concerned about a second abortion clinic after the first abortion clinic announced well in advance it was moving across the state line and held an online fundraising campaign to make it happen with no opposition or even mention from the city. So now the city’s restrictions against a theoretical second abortion clinic would establish a legal monopoly for the first abortion clinic which has to be happy with the city and Washington County for protecting them from any competition.

Using zoning as a weapon to make some sort of moral point is not what good governing looks like. Everyone laughed when New York’s City Council restricted soda cup sizes to 16 ounces or less a few years ago. These abortion resolutions follow the same overreaching government principles that we have seen in liberal cities across America. That’s not the type of conservative policy making we expect from our leaders. We want our leaders to work to bring jobs, tourism and residents not embroil themselves in a controversy that has no real ramifications to anyone except those playing political games.

It’s time for the Bristol Virginia City Council and Washington County Board of Supervisors to take off their shiny, fake-looking morality police badges and get back to the real business of the people.