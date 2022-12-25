Let's fight together as a community to end homelessness

Since I was a kid, I have been enamored by the space program. I remember lying on my back, staring into the nighttime sky, dreaming of what it would be like to visit the moon or distant planets. As an adult, I understand the complex physical and technological challenges NASA must overcome to achieve its goals. From avoiding disaster during the 1970’s Apollo 13 to the recent engineering salvage of Voyager 1, working together, NASA engineers have come together to overcome what some would have considered impossible odds.

Today Bristol, like many communities across the country, faces a complex problem of what to do with an increased number of unhoused individuals. Others have written in the past weeks about the history of how we got here, the morality surrounding the issue, and the stigmas and misconceptions regarding homelessness.

My question is, what if we came together to tackle this complex problem? Admittingly, there is no low-hanging fruit here. There is no one size fits all solution. But what could our community look like if we found a way to care for the least of these?

In our community, emergency shelters and care providers do not currently have enough capacity or resources to tackle this issue alone. On any given night, there are (at best estimates) 200 unhoused individuals and only around 60 beds in shelters. There is also a lack of transitional and permanent housing to relocate individuals and families out of the emergency shelter system. No matter how much funding is available for rapid rehousing, there is an overall lack of affordable housing in the region. For the first time, emergency shelters have been at total capacity for the past year. And winter is here.

The capacity issue is even more of a concern as service provider agencies look at recent trends. Homeless prevention programs are currently stretched to their limits. According to the US Census Bureau, as of 2020, 22.1% of people living in Bristol, Virginia, and 19.8% of people living in Bristol, Tennessee, are living in poverty. That is 9,218 people. Rising inflation and economic uncertainty could dramatically increase the number of unhoused in our area. Rising rents are already a significant contributor to those currently without homes.

So, what can be done? Obviously, the long-term solution is to seek to build more affordable housing.

Short-term, we see that laws targeting the unhoused do not provide answers. Increasing capacity in emergency shelters to help expand transitional services would significantly impact our current situation. Coordination is also needed between city governments and care providers to investigate the sources causing local and transitory homelessness. Working together to map and increase resources such as health services, recovery programs, and mental health services will help care providers address some obstacles the unhoused community faces.

Long-term, affordable housing and a housing-first approach have proven 80% effective where it has been implemented. This will require municipalities to invest and encourage investment in affordable multi-family dwellings.

Communities that have prioritized housing for the chronically unhoused and provided supportive services through collaborative relationships with care agencies have seen a dramatic drop in the number of unhoused on their streets. The Veterans Administration has successfully modeled a template with permanent supportive housing communities to dramatically decrease the number of homeless veterans across the country.

Finding a solution to this complex problem will take everyone in our community working together to overcome this daunting challenge. First, it will require overcoming the stereotype of homelessness and understanding that in today’s economic uncertainty, many are one paycheck away from being unhoused.

Secondly, it will take local governments and individuals seeking innovative ways to provide affordable housing. Rents are on the rise across the board. The median rent in our area has risen to $1,300 a month, 65% of the median income.

Finally, it will take all of us working together. Businesses, shelters, outreach agencies, churches, hospitals, law enforcement, legal services, transportation agencies, and individual citizens will all need to roll up our sleeves and work with determination and compassion.

William Booth, the founder of The Salvation Army, once said, “While women weep, as they do now, I’ll fight. While little children go hungry, as they do now, I’ll fight. While men go to prison, in and out, in and out, as they do now, I’ll fight. While there is a drunkard left, while there is a poor lost girl upon the streets, while there remains one dark soul without the light of God, I’ll fight. I’ll fight to the very end!”

Today, as a community, let’s join and fight to bring hope for the future of our community and not rest while there is one who lives on the streets.

Let’s fight to the very end!