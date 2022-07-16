LEONARD | Mental health care: Mind the gap

The lack of a mental health safety net is exacerbating our society’s most pressing social problems including addiction, homelessness, incarceration and poverty.

Over many years in community service, I’ve heard stories where persons experiencing psychotic episodes were held for days in an emergency department waiting for a bed at a psychiatric facility, stories about people who had to be transported to facilities hundreds of miles away in the back of a law enforcement vehicle to distant psychiatric hospitals because no other transportation option was available, and stories about disruptive persons who had to be released from homeless shelters into the cold because there was no place to send them for care.

While mental health awareness is gaining ground following the public struggles of elite athletes and celebrities on top of the tragic rise in teen suicides and drug overdose deaths, the public policy contours surrounding serious mental illness are complex and often less understood.

Almost 11 ½ million Americans suffer from serious mental illness, and 90% of those are unemployed. Two-thirds of the U.S. homeless population suffers from mental health disorders, and one quarter is estimated to have severe mental illness. If a person is unemployed, homeless and uninsured, the odds are they are not going to get the mental health care they need. About 30% of women and 15% of men in incarceration have serious mental illnesses. Less than 15% of those receive the treatment they need.

The closure of state mental health institutions in exchange for greater investment in community mental health a half century ago was well intentioned, but it removed a safety net that has never been replaced. There are 12.6 public psychiatric beds for every 100,000 individuals without private insurance or wealth who cannot access private psychiatric care. At the peak in 1955, there were 337 public psychiatric beds per 100,000 people. While returning to the 20th century state hospital model would be impractical, injudicious and inhumane, we can and should do better.

Inpatient psychiatric care is the weakest link in the continuum of care and has resulted in a mass migration of seriously mentally ill persons into incarceration and homelessness. By some estimates, it cost $102.60 per day to hold a person in federal custody, while psychiatric inpatient care cost between $3,616-$8,509 per day. It often takes two to four weeks of inpatient care to manage psychosis — and community nonprofit hospitals are reimbursed on average for only 40% of those costs. Yet, the average federal prison time served is 12 years and is fully funded by the government. In other words, we are content to pay $450,000 to warehouse persons with serious mental illness in prison for 12 years rather than pay on average $130,000 upfront to get them well enough to return to community-based care.

The good news is we are making progress, but more needs to be done. There are 720,000 dedicated professional social workers providing invaluable community-based mental health services. There are 3,500 recovery courts that place offenders on the path to rehabilitation rather than incarceration with the support of a team of professionals to provide support and accountability. Last but not least, faith-based recovery programs are providing a meaningful source of connection and community for those afflicted with substance use and co-occurring disorders.

Yet there remains a safety net gap in our mental health continuum of care that is consigning millions of people suffering from serious mental illness to incarceration, homelessness, and persistent poverty.

We have a public policy moral imperative to invest more in publicly funded nonprofit and government psychiatric rehabilitative inpatient care. That way, our fellow citizens can be moved off the streets and out of prisons and back into families, communities, and the workforce, where they can be restored to health, connection, and purpose. It is time to mind the gap.