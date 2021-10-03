Lawmakers welcome Appalachian Regional Commission

In keeping with the region’s roots as the energy capital of the commonwealth, we also are on the frontlines of an exciting initiative to continue meeting Virginia’s energy needs while cleaning up the environment. Using the cleanest coal-fired power plant in North America, we are removing millions of tons of discarded hazardous coal waste (GOB) that has accumulated for more than 100 years.

GOB piles are present throughout the ARC footprint from the coalfields of Virginia to Pennsylvania. The highly flammable coal waste contained in these piles pose a threat to clean air, water, and communities. The Appalachian School of Law’s study on this threat to Southwest Virginia’s water quality and air is greatly needed. This is the first time a higher education institution will focus on this decades-long problem for the commonwealth and try to identify and inform innovative solutions.

Lastly, our region is moving towards universal access to broadband—a key issue for our delegation. Our planning district commissions have successfully secured millions from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) to deploy broadband over the past several years. With the allocation of ARPA funds for broadband that we were proud to vote for a few months ago, we feel confident that more homes and businesses will get connected in our region through funding applications we are currently supporting through VATI.

We look forward to welcoming the Appalachian Regional Commission to our region during this exciting time, and we stand ready to continue our important work and partnership on projects to make Southwest Virginia an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.