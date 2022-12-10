Homelessness: How Did We Get Here?

Isaiah 58:7: Is it not to share your bread with the hungry and bring the homeless poor into your house; when you see the naked, to cover them and not to hide yourself from your own kin?

Homelessness has been with us for thousands of years. After the Great Depression, homelessness was an almost invisible phenomenon until the late 1960s. At that point, policy changes reduced plans for expanding public housing while simultaneously moving people with severe and persistent mental illness out of supported housing into independent living situations for which they were ill-prepared. Many ended up on the streets. Current research shows the most recent increase in homelessness is directly related to three additional factors: increasing housing costs, decreasing availability of low-cost housing, and an increase in income inequality.

But what is homelessness? Academics have typically defined homelessness as the lack of a secure, satisfactory home. However, as the number of people meeting that criterion increased, the government has redefined homelessness based solely upon where a person slept last night. It does not consider where a person has been sleeping or where they will sleep, but only where they slept last night. By the government definition, a person who sleeps on my sofa tonight, your sofa tomorrow, and someone else’s the next night is NOT considered homeless. This official definition makes identifying the full extent of homelessness almost impossible.

There is also confusion about who the homeless are. It’s increasingly difficult to tell the difference between a panhandler who sleeps in a home and a homeless person who sleeps in a shelter but may work. One day, I stopped to help a man holding a “Help a Veteran” sign. He told me he had been dishonorably discharged, had income, and had a home. By talking to him, I discovered he was not actually homeless. That man, and people like him, perpetuate inaccurate stereotypes about the homeless which impede efforts to provide help to those truly in need.

So, what works? Research shows the most significant way to address homelessness is affordable housing. While it is both the best long-term solution and the cheapest, affordable housing is increasingly scarce. A University of Tennessee study found that 60% of the homeless population in Knoxville could not afford housing there. In our area, few low-cost private housing options exist, and no new ones are planned. Recently, one of the only low-cost apartment complexes was sold. The new owners increased rent to such a level that some residents had to relocate, creating an even tighter affordable housing market. In addition, wait times for public housing in our area can exceed one year.

But affordable housing is not the only solution. The way forward lies in a continuum of care which moves homeless people toward permanent housing. Knoxville has established such a process as a community mandate under the City of Knoxville Office of Homelessness. It provides a coordinated process of getting people into shelters then to transitional and supportive housing, then to rapid rehousing with supports, and finally, into permanent housing.

This process may sound expensive until you examine the real costs. For example, in 2010, supportive housing costs in New York City were $30 per day as opposed to $38 per day for a shelter stay or $85 per day to be incarcerated. Since both Bristols recently adopted policies making it illegal to sleep or sit in public areas, enforcement alone could cost up to three times the cost of effective programs to reduce homelessness. Therefore, it’s not a question of who will pay. Instead, the question is, will we pay more for an ineffective approach or pay significantly less for solutions that have already proven to be successful?

Effective private solutions are also being developed. San Antonio, Texas has established a self-sufficient community of low-cost supportive housing on a sliding scale. To help pay for their homes, residents participate in the operation of the community by working at jobs they are able to do. The homes are not fancy, but there are no time limits for stays. Social workers and others help people find permanent housing and teach residents the skills they need to be permanently housed.

During the past 10 years of my involvement with the homeless, I have witnessed efforts to establish transitional housing and supportive housing projects in both Bristols. However, these efforts have received little support, making it virtually impossible for those who want to get off the street to find housing.

Some in our community have proposed putting homeless people on buses to send them to other communities. But this is not an actual solution since other communities are thinking the same thing. Simply relocating the homeless is disrespectful and counterproductive. We need to seek permanent solutions that provide for everyone.

I have heard many people quote the Bible about this problem. But to me there is a single verse that beckons us to action. Acts 2:45: “…they would sell their possessions and goods and distribute the proceeds to all, as any had need.…” All of us who have houses and possessions need to ask, “If I were homeless, would I want a bus ticket or a place to live?”