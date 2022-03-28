Hanover students are joining Farmville’s civil rights protestors on the right side of history

The most celebrated student walkout came without an adult seal of approval.

On April 23, 1951, Barbara Rose Johns led what would become a two-week student strike at Farmville’s Moton High — a Black, grossly overcrowded school where some classes were held in tarpaper outbuildings. Moton had no cafeteria, no science lab, no gym and no industrial arts shops.

School officials were kept in the dark about the strike. The principal, in a ruse by the students, was summoned off-campus. Teachers were similarly deceived into bringing their classes to the auditorium, where the protest organizers announced what was afoot and asked the teachers to leave the assembly to avoid culpability. Johns then instructed the students to follow her out the back door of the school. What ensued is described by Richmond author Margaret Edds in her book “We Face the Dawn,” on legendary civil rights lawyers Oliver Hill and Spottswood Robinson:

For the rest of the day, some students tramped the Moton grounds, lofting premade signs with messages such as “Down with the Tar Paper Shacks.” Others returned to their classrooms but refused to do any schoolwork. The organizing committee unsuccessfully attempted to present their demands to the school superintendent Thomas J. McIlwaine at the school board offices downtown.

The students met success with a higher authority: The U.S. Supreme Court. Their lawsuit became part of the Brown v. Board of Education decision invalidating the “separate but equal” doctrine allowing government-sanctioned racism.

Nearly seven decades later, the Hanover County School Board seems intent on fashioning its own “separate but equal” policy for transgender students.

Two weeks ago, it voted to bring in a notoriously anti-LGBTQ organization, the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, to review the board’s equal educational opportunities policy. In November, the board rejected a policy change that would that would have explicitly allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that aligned with their identity, essentially thumbing its nose at Virginia law and federal rulings.

Hanover County Public Schools resisted the byproduct of Johns’ protest as a participant in Virginia’s Massive Resistance to school desegregation. And nowadays, the Hanover School Board has “obviously indicated they have no intention of supporting trans and non-binary children of Hanover,” said Christopher Berg, whose daughter and non-binary child participated in a protest Friday at Atlee High School.

The day before, Atlee’s principal and the district’s director of secondary education sent a message to Atlee families warning of “an unapproved student walkout.”

It urged students to abide by the Code of Student Conduct “by reporting to and staying in their designated, supervised areas during instructional time. We also remind students that they are not permitted outside of the school unsupervised as a matter of safety. Students who do not follow these expectations will be held accountable for their actions in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.”

Chris Whitley, assistant superintendent for community engagement and legislative affairs, said Tuesday that the school administration is still evaluating the incident and working through the discipline process.

Berg, who said his non-binary child is subjected to abuse at school, said his kids were “anxious” at the possibility of being suspended but more worried about how their fellow students would respond to the protest on Monday. As it turns out, the school day was no worse than usual, he said.

For sure, the Hanover response could have been worse. In October, at a high school in Rome, Ga., students were suspended for planning a protest after white students paraded on campus waving a Confederate flag and using racial slurs, according to Newsweek.

“We remain committed to helping our students learn about civic engagement and stand ready to help them navigate important, complex, and difficult issues by finding opportunities to give voice to their feelings and perspectives without compromising safety and interrupting our instructional focus,” the Hanover school officials said in their message. Sadly, the Hanover School Board telegraphed how little interest it has in giving students voice when it floated a revised citizen participation policy that did not mention students at all.

On Friday, the students learned more about civic engagement than they would have inside a classroom.

Johns received death threats for her stance and was sent to live with relatives in Alabama. Her family home in Prince Edward County was burned down after the Brown decision. But today, her sculpted likeness can be found at the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial, with Hill, Robinson and others. Soon, a statue of her will grace the U.S. Capitol. The Hanover students are following her path toward the right side of history.

When a scofflaw school board colludes with an anti-LGBTQ outfit to advance an agenda against transgender kids, student conduct is not the problem.