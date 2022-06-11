Guests’ View | Hidden victims of a flawed drug development paradigm

In May the U.S. Department of Justice detailed a long list of large and small animal welfare violations occurring at a contract breeding lab in Cumberland, Virginia run by Envigo, the nation’s second-largest supplier of animals to laboratories.

Kudos to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for throwing back the curtain on this obscure supplier of laboratory animals and exposing these abuses through a comprehensive investigation.

While behavioral science tells us with certainty that beagles and other dogs conscripted into the laboratory animal trade feel pain and fear like humans do, it also tells us they are not good “models” when it comes to human disease. An analysis of the most comprehensive quantitative database of publicly available animal toxicity studies suggests that dogs are highly inconsistent predictors of toxic responses in humans.

The mistreatment of beagles, wild primates, and a wide range of other species is the hidden backstory for our drug development programs. The federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act of 1938 mandates animal testing for every new drug development protocol, translating into the use perhaps of millions of animals a year.

In its recent law enforcement action, federal authorities seized 145 dogs and puppies experiencing “acute distress.” And they are just some of the survivors. According to the pleadings from DOJ, “Envigo is failing to meet the minimum standards for handling and housing the beagles” and “allowed beagles to die from malnutrition, treatable and preventable conditions….”

At the facility, Envigo employed one veterinarian for 5,000 dogs, making comprehensive care an impossibility. Think of a Starbucks store with 5,000 custom drinks, and one barista. As a business practice, it just doesn’t come close to an acceptable work-to-task ratio.

The complaint from the United States cited dozens of problems, including a beagle with a ruptured uterus, 300 puppies found dead from “unknown causes” in a six-month period, and 173 beagle puppies dead and in such a state of decomposition that forensic work was impossible.

The good news is not only the merciful intervention by federal law enforcement, but also a parallel effort in Congress to reboot the current drug development paradigm. By lifting archaic regulatory requirements for animal tests and allowing scientists to use the best testing strategy in new drug and vaccine development, the FDA Modernization Act, pushed by pharmacist and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, R-Tennessee, will assure that patients get life-saving drugs and vaccines faster and at lower cost. Because animal testing is more costly, slower, and less reliable than alternative methods, the bill will have the effect of easing suffering and averting death for millions of people and non-human animals.

In recent decades, almost all major research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and even government agencies have embraced the “3Rs” approach — reduction, refinement, and replacement — to animal testing. The FDA Modernization Act will finally allow the government and pharmaceutical companies to make good on their pledges to replace animals with non-animal test methods where they are available.

Democratic and Republican leaders in House and Senate health committees have agreed to include the FDA Modernization Act as a “rider” to a broader legislative package to reauthorize the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) user-fee agreements.

Last week brought a huge step forward, as the House passed this reform package with our FDA Modernization Act intact, HR 7667 by a commanding vote of 392 to 28. The Senate action will be next.

We cannot have progress for animals in the realm of drug development until the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act of 1938 is changed. That legislation will reverberate from the contract testing labs to the private labs of Pfizer and Merck to the testing facilities at the National Institutes of Health and other federal health agencies. It offers the prospect of ushering in a cultural change at the FDA and in the pharmaceutical industry so that 21st-century science is developed and put into practical use.

We can only imagine the fear, pain and suffering endured by animals in laboratories for FDA-mandated tests. Now we know that the suffering starts in the contract breeding facilities and long before the animals reach the labs. We must enact and enforce national policies to usher in 21st century science and to make animal testing the exception rather than the rule.

Wayne Pacelle, a two-time New York Times best-selling author, is president of Animal Wellness Action. Tamara Drake is director of research and regulatory affairs for the Center for a Humane Economy.