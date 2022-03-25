Guest View | Youngkin is trying to reverse Virginia’s climate change progress

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nomination of Andrew Wheeler to a key cabinet position in Virginia governance should cause every Virginian to lean forward and take notice.

The Wheeler nomination failed, thank God. But “determined” fringe Gov. Youngkin played the end game, and brought “Lightning Rod” Wheeler on board his administration as a “personal” Energy Adviser, at a taxpayer-funded salary of $185,000 per year. Go figure.

Let’s retro back to Republican Youngkin’s campaign, and review some of the now-Gov.’s comments and promises.

Multiple media sources, including Wikipedia, recorded Youngkin as having said this about our changing climate:

“Asked if he accepts the scientific consensus on the ‘cause’ of climate change, Youngkin said he does not know what ‘causes’ climate change and that the cause ultimately does not matter.” Really, Gov....?

That’s quite a statement regarding the “cause” of climate change, particularly coming from a businessman as well credentialed as Glenn Youngkin seems to be.

Then again, I suppose some other fringe Republican voters believe that earthworms transform into fireflies the night of the first full moon in June.

Youngkin’s statement certainly doesn’t appear “in vogue” with those scientists and engineers who are working diligently, trying to solve the greatest global humanitarian crisis Mother Earth and her inhabitants have ever faced.

Here’s the message ... as the Baptists say. Youngkin’s statement on the “unknown cause” of climate change defies the cumulative scientific facts and hard evidence of 160 countries, 272 world class global scientists and every leading higher educational institution in the country, including Yale, Harvard, Princeton, Stanford, Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia.

Youngkin’s comments defy every leading newspaper in the country, every major global religion, our top American science organizations, a.k.a. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). His comments also defy hundreds of Forbes 500 corporations, Wall Street, every major global insurer, and every major utility in the country.

Congratulations, Gov. Youngkin ... you seem to have put yourself and your administration in a very special category on the national stage, and that’s both embarrassing and troubling to most Virginia families

In my opinion, Youngkin’s choice of words regarding the “cause” of our changing climate is actually in itself a disqualifier of Youngkin himself to make sound, logical, and appropriate future decisions on other big, consequential national and global issues, as they may apply to the ongoing health and well-being of Virginia families.

It’s true, Gov. Youngkin seems intent on dragging Virginia backward, and that should be of great concern. Just how far backward could that possibly be? Only as far as “We the People” allow him to do same.

Reynolds is retired from a global engineering and technology company. He lives in Roanoke, Virginia.