Guest View | When the need to be right becomes refusal to accept change

We all know that we live in a rapidly changing world, where ideas, plans, programs and processes eventually become less effective and less relevant over time. This inescapable fact of life is evident as we listen and watch organizations and agencies and those who direct and speak for them.

People, whose ideas were once widely effective and accepted, eventually discover that their words have less relevance and effectiveness than before. Some people recognize this significant “change of life” sooner than others, and are able to accept and adapt to it, while others do not see it or choose not to accept it in their own lives. No one is immune to it.

You need only observe today’s politicians, administrators and spokespersons of both public and private institutions to see this professional “change of life” occurring, and to witness its effect on their lives, on others, and on the public welfare. Why has their greatest asset become their greatest liability?

It happens because over the years they have relied on their most significant asset to propel them to success over and over again. Does someone claiming to have 20 years of experience actually have 20 years of experience or just one year of experience over and over again for 20 years?

Did they fail to perceive that during these years the world around them has changed significantly — that their work environment, relationships, political environment, acceptable attitudes and behavior eventually become unacceptable in response to changing circumstances and expectations?

Have they unwittingly handcuffed and shackled themselves by their own inability to perceive such societal changes or their unwillingness to adapt to them?

Isn’t it sad to observe their self-inflicted irrelevancy? This is particularly observable in today’s politicians.

One of the most common examples of this is the compulsion to be right.

It’s troubling today to find people, particularly politicians, who believe that it’s absolutely essential to be right. For them, to be “wrong” means to fail, be inadequate or even “bad.” Married couples will argue themselves to divorce courts, each obsessed with being “right” rather than being happy. Politicians, businesspeople, administrators and others will argue vehemently, trying to convince others that they are “right” on even insignificant issues. Any objective person can see that in these obsessions to be “right” they are losing voters, relationships, respect, and making their own lives and those around them less productive, more miserable, and stressful.

Yet, when we reflect upon many of the views that we once held years ago to be absolutely “right,” later in life we see that they were not correct even then. Our world changes and we change with it, as our knowledge, information and experience grow. Eventually, as we grow, and some wisdom develops, we realize that it’s much better to be effective than to be “right,” and to be happier and less stressed than to be “right.”

It’s one of the hallmarks of an effective communicator, and sadly missing in today’s politicians.