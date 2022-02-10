Guest View | WEDDINGTON: Is life with the landfill really the best future we can imagine?

As I write this, I have just left today’s Bristol Virginia City Council meeting, at which Craig Benson shared some of his initial thoughts on the landfill crisis in our city.

There were several ideas that many I have talked with agree would help. Focusing on aggressively treating the fissures/chimneys that have formed in the landfill, as well as the water saturation problem sounds like a positive path forward. I am appreciative of these suggestions.

That said, I must confess my disappointment. I am disappointed because the list of questions fed to Benson by City Manager Randy Eads, were not the community’s questions. The questions were generated out of the city manager’s perceived need to defend the city from liability. Questions like “have the steps the city has taken so far been the correct steps” illustrate the point. Even worse, many on this list of “non-questions” from the community actually caricature the thoughtful questions of fellow citizens who are rightfully concerned. I hope further antagonism of the victims isn’t part of the city’s ongoing public relations strategy.

Simply put, the presentation was, from my perspective, a “bait and switch.” The bait was the promise of solutions and insight, but the switch was a repackaging of the same old, tired formula. The only way forward is many more years of more trash, piled to the skies, then we’ll cap it and close it, maybe. The city has been doing everything it can. We’ve been listening to the experts. I’ve heard this litany so many times, it’s become doggerel.

Of course, I shouldn’t be surprised. The city is scared, and rightly so. This landfill is the existential threat to the city that many of us have been claiming. In terms of liability, there’s not enough money to manage this debacle and the legal fallout that will ensue. In terms of long-term economic development and the well-being of citizens, patience is running thin. Who wants to buy a home in a city that smells like the landfill, and in which the noxious “Beast” gas cloud wakes you up in the dead of night?

Who wants to open a business in a place where residents are starting to flee?

While I’m not surprised, I want to say for the record, it is time for the city to end the charade. Twenty more years of piling garbage into this failed landfill is not acceptable. It just isn’t. Call it a line in the sand, if you want, but the continued operation of this landfill is not an option if you want any sort of desirable future for Bristol.

If citizens and leaders can’t see that, call me and I’ll take you on a personal tour of the smell coming near you. Ask yourself whether you trust Bristol, Virginia to execute well on its operation of the landfill for the next 20 years. Are you truly willing to gamble the city’s future? If so, for what? To keep a landfill nobody with good sense even wants?

Furthermore, it is time for the city of Bristol, Virginia to leave “caution” to the wind and actually care for its citizenry. Despite the callousness of telling people who haven’t slept well in the past 12 to 18 months as they and their loved ones grow increasingly sick that we need to be patient. If we must wait for solutions, we’re going to need help.

The landfill is harmful to citizens’ health and well-being. People are suffering. We can’t make it through another two or five years waiting for false promises to materialize. The need is real, it is here, it is now, and the City Council and its manager, Mr. Eads, hold the keys to critically needed resources. Failure to do so isn’t about liability, it’s heartlessness. We can do better.

The Rev. Dr. Samuel Weddington is senior pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tennessee. He holds a doctorate in Christian ecological ethics, and lives with his wife, two children, mother, and grandmother in their home in Forest Hills.