GUEST VIEW | We must destigmatize mental health treatment

In the world of today, access to mental health treatment is more prevalent than it has been in recent years.

Despite this, many still choose not to seek treatment for their mental health. Why? The main underlying cause is the stigma an individual may experience. These stigmas can be self-stigmas or societal stigmas that reduce their probability of seeking treatment for a variety of mental health issues.

Those who suffer from self-stigmas refuse to seek treatment based on their personal ideas about how they will think of themselves if they seek treatment. Many feel powerless against their own affliction and feel that seeking treatment proves they are not strong enough to overcome obstacles in life, particularly hard ones.

Self-esteem plays a large role in this issue, as many who suffer from mental distress may already have a distorted view of themselves. This view may become even more distorted when deciding whether to seek treatment. Many feel as if they lost control when it comes to the decision if they need to seek treatment, as seeking help is often viewed as themselves losing control of their body, which deters individuals from treatment. Many people choose to continue suffering rather than seek help based on their personal self-stigmas.