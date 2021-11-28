Guest View | We must all be neighborly, even amid crisis

Yet, despite the fragility of a community caught in crisis mode, hope has flourished between the cracks of our fractured lives. When we learn to listen to one another’s pain, love begins to seep in. It’s like a Bristol, Virginia resident I heard from recently who was asking for help with purifiers. There are seven people in the house. Two are kids who are being raised by a grandparent because their mother died recently. Another in the house is a veteran, and many of the adults suffer from several disabilities. Making it paycheck to paycheck can be a struggle at times in this family. When we take time to listen and sit with stories like these (of which there are many in our city), it is hard to remain unmoved. Love makes a way as we learn to recognize our neighbor’s need.

So, as a neighbor to those on the Bristol Virginia City Council, I want to say two things. One, it is true that you did not create this problem, so I understand your confusion and frustration. However, please hear my second point — you have a duty of care to the suffering residents of our one Bristol beyond the fact you’re elected officials. I believe that deep down, you want to be a neighbor, too. It is true that I and others have disagreed intensely with you, but I beg you to remember love’s demand found in the neighbor.