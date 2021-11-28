 Skip to main content
Guest View | We must all be neighborly, even amid crisis
Guest View | We must all be neighborly, even amid crisis

Weddington, The Rev. Samuel

The Rev. Samuel Weddington

To borrow from Wendell Berry, what does “neighborliness” look like? In that famous parable of the Good Samaritan in Luke 10:25-37, Jesus gives us a portrait of this divine virtue. Neighborliness is compassionate care for the person before you. Being the neighbor means allowing the pain of the world to touch our hearts and motivate our responses.

Over the last five months, I have seen this divine virtue flourish in our Bristol community over the course of this desperate crisis of a failed landfill. Neighbors have amazed me as I watched them step up to care for one another. In many cases, volunteers who themselves had been robbed of sleep by the landfill hit the streets to bring purifiers, make phone calls, talk with troubled residents, write checks or stand outside City Hall to call for immediate relief. We’ve also received words of encouragement from communities in Staffordshire of the United Kingdom and Bridgeton, Missouri, who also suffer from quarry landfills like ours. Being neighborly is not confined to geographical boundaries, much less the state line separating Virginia from Tennessee.

This isn’t to say that all responses by community members have been filled with love. Let’s get real, I know people who haven’t gotten a full night’s sleep in weeks. I, too, have failed at times as I’ve struggled through the day after being pulled from sleep repeatedly by the landfill’s stench. It’s hard to be our best in the middle of a crisis.

Yet, despite the fragility of a community caught in crisis mode, hope has flourished between the cracks of our fractured lives. When we learn to listen to one another’s pain, love begins to seep in. It’s like a Bristol, Virginia resident I heard from recently who was asking for help with purifiers. There are seven people in the house. Two are kids who are being raised by a grandparent because their mother died recently. Another in the house is a veteran, and many of the adults suffer from several disabilities. Making it paycheck to paycheck can be a struggle at times in this family. When we take time to listen and sit with stories like these (of which there are many in our city), it is hard to remain unmoved. Love makes a way as we learn to recognize our neighbor’s need.

So, as a neighbor to those on the Bristol Virginia City Council, I want to say two things. One, it is true that you did not create this problem, so I understand your confusion and frustration. However, please hear my second point — you have a duty of care to the suffering residents of our one Bristol beyond the fact you’re elected officials. I believe that deep down, you want to be a neighbor, too. It is true that I and others have disagreed intensely with you, but I beg you to remember love’s demand found in the neighbor.

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said at the last council meeting that “declaring an emergency does not necessarily open up any state or federal funds.” That’s true, but we won’t know until we ask, and we can’t ask without the emergency declaration. I have spoken with Tim Estes, chief regional coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, twice now, though the Council had no questions for him. There are no magical solutions to our problems. However, there are logistical networks available to VDEM that would allow the city to get purifiers quicker than the 40 or 50 neighbors have to fundraise for, order, await delivery and distribute in piecemeal fashion. As residents suffer, any and all help is welcome because the problem is becoming too large.

In the end, this crisis has many facets. However, what will be remembered in the coming years is who became a neighbor by recognizing the neighbor’s need. I pray we will find new ways to exercise neighborliness. We are, in the most important ways, one city.

The Rev. Dr. Samuel Weddington is senior pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tennessee. He holds a doctorate in Christian ecological ethics and lives with his wife, two children, mother and grandmother in their home in Forest Hills.

