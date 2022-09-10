Guest View | We all must take recycling personally

Reducing, reusing and recycling were everyday practices in my family during the 1950s. My mother rinsed our milk bottles for the milkman to refill, while my father collected roadside cast-offs to repurpose. Grandma composted her garden by tossing her eggshells and coffee grounds out of the kitchen window. Kids scavenged for empty bottles to redeem at the corner store. Everything had value … even rags were peddled in our city neighborhood.

When materials became more plentiful, the practice of conserving resources literally fell by the wayside. Beverage bottlers developed mass-produced, disposable containers rather than reusing returnable ones. Fresh Kills, a landfill for the New York City borough of Staten Island, opened in 1946 as a temporary dumping ground. By 1955, it had become a 2,200-acre island unto itself, with its mounds of trash setting a world record.

When “no deposit, no return” was embossed atop our beverage containers in the 1960s, we began to toss them out, and not always in the trash. There was pushback in the 1970s to keep litter off the roads, with the iconic green recycling arrows encouraging us to “Make America Beautiful” again. Then the tidal wave of bottled water made water fountains passé, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) containers became a nuisance for the future. In 1971, Oregon was the first state to pass a “bottle bill,” which mandated a 5-cent deposit on most beverage cans and glass bottles. In eight of the 10 U.S. states currently requiring deposits, the redemption amount remains a nickel, while the other 42 rely on our willingness to recycle voluntarily.

During the 1970s, we also began trying to “save trees” by no longer consolidating our groceries into tightly packed paper bags. By the late 1980s, we had lost sight of saving the planet and were encasing nearly half of all grocery purchases in plastic — which cashiers then packed in plastic bags. The EPA recently reported that only about 9% of plastic found in our trash is currently recycled. According to a National Geographic article from 2018, “Mass production of plastics, which began just six decades ago, has accelerated so rapidly that it has created 8.3 billion metric tons—most of it in disposable products that end up as trash. Plastic takes more than 400 years to degrade, so most of it still exists in some form.”

When People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals formed in 1980, it successfully protested the clothing industry’s use of fur, leather, and materials sourced from other creatures. Fake fur, pleather, and material manufactured with polyesters (which are non-biodegradable) soon appeared on fashion runways. In the 1990s, the “Fast Fashion” craze saw lesser quality goods being used to create trendy clothing quickly. This trend contributed to 92 tons of textiles being tossed worldwide — the equivalent of a truckload of garbage disposed of every second. According to the BBC, “By 2030, we are expected as a whole to be discarding more than 134 million tons of textiles a year.”

Curtailing our use of disposable goods is a positive step towards reducing the mountainous landfills in the world, but we continue to be wanton in our wasteful ways. So for our future, we can pack up our empty plastic containers in cloth grocery bags and refill them with a variety of household cleaners at trendy “refill” businesses. We can also buy reusable paper towels on a roll or make our own from worn clothing. If the ease of composting from your front door is appealing, organic material can be deposited in an airtight container and picked up weekly for a fee. Afterward, an enriched return of compost appears yearly. Has your coffee pot stopped perking? If you can’t find replacement parts or an instructional YouTube video to follow, the Cville TimeBank hosts several free Repair Cafés yearly. You can fast track your former fashions to a non-profit, resale clothing store like Twice Is Nice, where the proceeds fund local nonprofits. Can’t find a milkman? You can buy bottled milk in recyclable glass at grocery stores.

Engineered obsolescence has created the products under which we are currently being buried. To halt this destructive progression we have to — as grandma would say — tackle the problem with our own two hands.