Guest View: Virginians should be scared of unions

To quash opposition from ordinary citizens and officeholders who are accountable to them, national government union bosses and their state and local lieutenants are already demanding that Richmond politicians rewrite the monopoly-bargaining law they rubber-stamped barely more than a year ago to make the corrosive system they favor mandatory in every public agency in Virginia.

In an Aug. 26 union press release, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees President Lee Saunders didn’t mince words: His plan is for every Virginia public-sector worker, including the 125,000 state civil servants who are exempt from the 2020 law, to be subject to union monopoly bargaining.

McAuliffe, who has already raked in $3.4 million in cash alone this year from Big Labor (including $1.3 million from government unions), is vowing to give Saunders et. al. exactly what they want. Interviewed earlier this year, he pledged he would “get collective [monopoly] bargaining done” as governor. He would also sign a bill repealing Virginia’s popular Right to Work law banning forced union dues as a job condition if it comes to his desk.