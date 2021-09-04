Guest View: Virginia’s new governor should create Office of Just Energy Transition

The first debate between Virginia’s two gubernatorial candidates is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy. The setting shines an important light on the transitioning economies of Buchanan County and Southwest Virginia as a whole.

According to the Commission on Local Government, Buchanan County is ranked the most fiscally stressed county in Virginia. Next door, Dickenson County is second, and down the road, Wise County is not faring much better, ranked 21st. It’s no secret the downturn in coal has stressed these counties, but now they face another challenge — the closing of the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center (VCHEC).

A 2020 report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis predicts the closing will mean an estimated $8.5 million tax revenue loss for Wise County (15% of the county’s annual budget), the layoff of some 153 full-time workers, and the loss of $40 million in annual local economic activity.

The plant is one of more than 40 power plants across the commonwealth slated for closing in the coming decades. Virginia’s energy transition isn’t simply a concern for Southwest Virginia, but one that affects the whole commonwealth and requires foresight and action from the next governor.