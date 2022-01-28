Guest View | Understanding rural school construction issues

Being born and raised in Rockbridge County, whenever there’s a discussion about issues facing rural Virginia, it’s hard not to recall my own upbringing, or think about family and friends I still have living in the mountains.

As I’ve traveled around the state during the last 18 months as chair of the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Development Commission, I’ve had the opportunity to talk with people about a wide range of topics. Invariably, a long-neglected issue comes up in conversation.

Whether expressed as a concern about the basic educational needs of their children or as a way to make the community an appealing place for new businesses, school construction is at the forefront of the minds of parents and policymakers across the commonwealth.

In 2020, we finally began to truly understand the full scope of the problem.

The Democratic-led General Assembly took action, passing Senate Bill 888, which created the Commission on School Construction and Modernization. That commission now has completed its analysis, made more than a half-dozen recommendations and identified 322 school projects that would cost approximately $3.2 billion above current capital plans.

As an outcome of this study, outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam proposed $500 million for school construction in his final budget. While this is commendable and 10 times more than any previous state commitment, it falls short. More than half of the state’s 2,000 public school buildings are more than 50 years old, and the total cost to address the problem could be closer to $25 billion.

Every budget we pass is about our shared priorities and a vision of what we want for Virginia’s future. With more than $13.4 billion in projected surpluses over the next three years, we must take advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address the problem of school construction that for too long has been ignored.

In 2014, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe worked with a Republican-led General Assembly to create Virginia’s nationally recognized Smart Scale program and make nonpolitical decisions about transportation funding. Up until that time, the limited tax dollars for transportation were moved around by political winds in Richmond, resulting in questionable investment decisions being made to address Virginia’s critical transportation needs.

In the 2022 session, I will borrow from the successes of the Smart Scale concept and introduce two budget amendments: one to develop a “Smart Scale for School Construction Program” and another to capitalize a “Smart Scale for School Construction Fund” with $6 billion of the $13.4 billion surplus. We can build on Northam’s proposed $500 million investment to reach my $6 billion proposal with only a few budgetary changes. And these proposed changes won’t adversely affect Virginia’s AAA bond rating.

First, start with Northam’s proposed $500 million for school construction and add in the $564 million currently allocated as voluntary deposit to the reserve funds. This change would leave them stocked well ahead of the goal set by Northam when he first took office.

Second, Northam’s team proposed paying cash for capital improvements that could be paid for with Virginia’s low-interest, AAA bonds. By bonding for these capital investments instead of using cash, this provides an additional $2.8 billion that could be redirected to school construction.

These two changes, along with $2.1 billion from other parts of the state’s $13.4 billion surplus would capitalize the “SMART Scale for School Construction Fund” with $6 billion in grants. This, combined with an equal amount of local funding, could provide $12 billion to address a $25 billion problem.

Creating a data-driven prioritization process for school construction, like we did for transportation, will take the politics and regionalism out of the discussion. Instead, we will be able to focus our limited tax revenues on communities with the greatest needs.

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to establish a well-defined, nonpartisan process. Combined with an unprecedented surplus, we can finally address the issue of school construction, and provide children all across the commonwealth with a healthy, modern learning environment.

David Reid, D-Loudoun, represents the 32nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: DelDReid@house.virginia.gov.