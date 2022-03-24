 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guest View | Send your ticket money to youth baseball leagues

  • 0
Jayce Fuss

Jayce Fuss, 6, sings the National Anthem prior to the Virginia and Abingdon high school baseball game. While attending a Little League game and hearing a young girl singing the “The Star Spangled Banner,” Jayce Fuss, who was only 5 at the time, decided he wanted to sing the song at games. 

 David Crigger/BHC

Major League Baseball will now open its season April 7, a week later than scheduled because of the owners’ lockout.

A show of hands: How many of you were waiting with bated breath to hear “play ball!” on opening day? Not sure I’m seeing many hands.

Baseball is central to many of my earliest and fondest memories. From my first mitt to playing catch in the front yard with my brother to neighborhood pickup games that started after breakfast and lasted until either dinner time or the baseball disappeared in a hedge.

Neither a players’ strike nor an owners’ lockout factored in any of those memories. Labor issues were for business, not for games. And baseball was a game, or so I once thought.

You’re not alone if you didn’t know what to make of the 99-day lockout. Not only were the issues complicated, but baseball had enjoyed 26 years of labor peace.

Work stoppages aren’t new to the majors. In fact, April 1 marks the 50th anniversary of MLB’s first strike, which lasted 13 days and cost 86 games along with our naivety. Owners staged their first lockout the following years, keeping players away for 17 days and delaying the start of spring training. Between 1972 and 1994, MLB had five strikes and three lockouts.

People are also reading…

The longest and most disastrous strike was from August 12, 1994, to April 2, 1995, with 948 games canceled plus the 1994 postseason, including the World Series. At one point, the owners hired what they called “replacement players,” composed of retired major leaguers, amateurs, and minor leaguers. Scabs is what they were. (A footnote: Michael Jordan refused to cross the picket lines, retiring from his brief baseball career and unretiring from basketball rather than become a scab.)

When the strike ended, MLB had to coax disenchanted fans back to the stadiums. Attendance dropped by 20%. Players and owners were considered equally culpable, and angry fans let their feelings be known. In Cincinnati, a plane flew over Riverfront Stadium trailing a sign that read, “Owners And Players, To Hell With All Of You.” In New York, three fans, wearing T-shirts emblazoned with “Greed,” ran onto the Shea Stadium field and threw 150 $1 bills at players from the Mets and Cardinals.

MLB wooed fans with reduced ticket prices and increased promotional giveaways. Results were mixed. When the Cubs gave away magnetic schedules, fans tossed them onto Wrigley Field and delayed a game. Similarly, Pirate fans littered the field at Three Rivers Stadium with the wooden sticks from their free pennants. Players were eager to sign autographs and toss baseballs into the stands. And a lot of fans who had vowed never to return were apparently mollified since attendance returned to pre-strike levels within a year.

Will fans forgive this time? Maybe. But MLB was losing ground before the lockout. The 2021 regular season attendance was the lowest since 1984. While the pandemic was undoubtedly a significant factor, entertainment options are more plentiful than ever. Plus, young people have been disappearing. The average age of today’s fan is 57.

MLB needs a facelift. Games are ploddingly slow, and, as Devin Gordon argued in an excellent piece in The Atlantic last June, they aren’t much fun, either.

My 8-year-old grandson got his first glove at Christmas, and he’s having fun playing. The MLB lockout didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. Not yet, anyway. But an Aspen Institute study reports the percentage of children ages 6 to 12 participating in baseball on a regular basis has fallen steadily since 2008. That’s not all MLB’s fault since there are lots more opportunities for kids. Still, the big leagues fueled my enthusiasm for baseball as a kid — reading the standings every morning and listening to games on the transistor radio every night.

Those days, and nights, are long gone, and labor disputes haven’t helped matters. If you’re disappointed with the current state of MLB but don’t want to rent a plane to chastise the owners and players, here’s how to invest in the game, but not in MLB.

The 2021 Fan Cost Index set the average cost for four people attending a MLB game last summer at $253. That’s what it cost for four adult non-premium tickets, single-car parking, two draft beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs and two adult-sized adjustable hats. The Washington Nationals’ cost was $338.53. Add 7.5% for inflation, and this year’s average should be $271.98 (or $363.92 for the Nationals).

Sending a check for $271.98 (or $363.92 if you’d planned a trip to D.C.) to your local youth league baseball (or softball) organization is one way to help keep the game alive.

Hanna spent more than 35 years in public affairs at four different colleges and universities, including Washington and Lee University. He lives in Lexington.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas: The woman and the post office

Thomas: The woman and the post office

A recent Quinnipiac University survey asked people what they would do if they were placed in the same position as the Ukrainians and invaded by a foreign power. Would they stand and fight, or would they cut and run?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts