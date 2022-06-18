Guest View | Our opioid crisis and a path forward for Southwest Virginia and beyond

Federal health officials recently reported more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021. This fact illustrates another tragic record and a stark reminder that the staggering increases in deadly overdoses can be tied directly to America’s opioid epidemic.

In Virginia, we lost more than 14,500 people to opioid-related overdoses between 2007 and 2021, and the epidemic has touched every community in the commonwealth. In the city of Roanoke, 420 overdose deaths have occurred. Roanoke County has suffered 175 overdose deaths, and Montgomery County has reported 128 opioid fatalities during the same time period.

Between 2006 and 2014, federal data shows that more than 51.2 million doses of highly addictive oxycodone and hydrocodone pills poured into the city of Roanoke.

For more than two decades, the Roanoke Valley has carried much of the burden in responding to the region’s opioid epidemic. Our police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and fire personnel are typically first to respond to the scene of an overdose.

While we are grateful that our first responders are trained and equipped to provide the life-saving care needed, the opioid epidemic places considerable pressure on our region’s governmental infrastructure. Our public health and behavioral health systems are stretched to the limits, while our local courts and jails are adversely impacted by the opioid epidemic.

The Virginia Attorney General’s Office, along with private attorneys representing our localities, has reached settlement with several of the corporations responsible for creating the opioid epidemic.

It is anticipated that Virginia will receive approximately $530 million through these national multiyear settlement agreements for cases that have already settled. Just a few weeks from now, the initial money from Virginia’s first significant legal settlements will begin to flow. We anticipate that the commonwealth and our localities will receive additional funds from future cases.

The Roanoke Valley, through our legal counsel, worked with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office to achieve a 100% participation in the voluntary settlement agreement resolving these claims. Because of this 100% participation, every county and city in the commonwealth will receive a larger share in the proceeds from the successful opioid-related litigation and settlements regardless of whether they hired outside counsel or filed suit.

The commonwealth of Virginia was one of the first states to achieve 100% participation in these settlements and proved to be a model for other states. This cooperation between localities, the General Assembly and the Attorney General’s Office benefits all residents of the commonwealth through increased settlement proceeds which provide much needed services.

Because of this statewide agreement, a significant portion of the settlement funds will be allocated directly to the localities.

Each locality has committed to spend a meaningful portion of its settlement dollars directly to the support of community-based opioid abuse prevention and treatment efforts.

Each locality’s allocation is based upon a statistically verified formula that incorporates relevant local data, including the locality’s number of opioid-related emergency room visits, overdose fatalities, and the volume of prescription pain pills known to have been shipped into the jurisdiction.

In addition, more than half of the settlement funds will flow through the new Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority to provide further relief. The General Assembly created the abatement authority in 2021 to provide additional and ongoing funding for initiatives to address opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

The 11-member authority represents a diverse cross-section of backgrounds, expertise, and perspectives that will determine funding priorities and strategies with key input from state agencies and community partners.

All corners of the commonwealth are represented on the authority, with five of the eleven members hailing from Western Virginia, including our chair, Sen. Todd Pillion; vice-chair, Dr. Sarah Melton; Del. Jason Ballard; Sharon Buckman and myself. Going forward, we expect additional settlements and successful opioid-related verdicts to follow the same model.

No amount of money can fully alleviate the pain experienced by thousands of individuals and families throughout Virginia who bear scars from this opioid epidemic. However, it is our hope that we can address some of the root causes to opioid addiction and the impacts that opioids have on our families.

Our commonwealth has been a national leader in building this rational and transparent process for distributing opioid settlement funds.

We can all be especially proud that we did it with overwhelmingly bipartisan support, across every level of local and state government, to ensure that a significant portion of these opioid-related settlement are used to support community-based abatement efforts. It is our hope that through continued cooperation we will reach the most people in need of help.

Spencer is the Roanoke city attorney and a member of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.