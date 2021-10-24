Guest View | Landfill design fundamentally flawed; closure is our better hope

I want to thank Mr. Watson, managing editor of the Herald Courier for his Wednesday, Oct. 21 article. He sums the city’s landfill problem up well when he writes, “These are regular people just trying to go about their lives who… are the real victims here.” I’m one of those who suffer from what we commonly refer to as “The Beast,” aka the noxious gases coming off the quarry landfill in Bristol, Virginia.

For those who haven’t experienced the gas, I know all this is hard to imagine. The residents of Fairmount, Kingstown, Booher Road, and a growing number of neighborhoods in Bristol are subjected to this horror nightly. I know of families with little children who have had to flee in the middle of the night because they struggled to breathe as their eyes, skin, and throat burned from the chemicals in the air. Many others could not afford to flee, so they were left to suffer and shelter in place. This humanitarian crisis compels me to advocate for closure of the landfill.