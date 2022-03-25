Guest View | Lack of action by Congress affects nutrition of area children

This summer, hundreds of local children may lose access to nutritious meals if Congress does not take action.

Two years ago, Feeding Southwest Virginia and food banks throughout the country sprang into action to ensure children and families received food at home during the pandemic. Congress responded by clearing the USDA to pass child nutrition waivers that created more flexibility to serve children facing hunger. Last week, Congress failed to extend these child nutrition waivers in the FY22 omnibus appropriations bill.

As a result, more than 1,100 children in far Southwest Virginia (south of Wytheville) may suddenly lose access to daily nutritious meals this summer, equating to more than 140,000 meals. Across the U.S., children will miss out on more than 95 million meals this summer according to Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. Congress’ decision is disappointing, and vulnerable children will miss out on meals they need to learn, grow and thrive.

Since 2020, Congress has allowed the USDA to operate under child nutrition waivers that suspended regulations that were not safe nor feasible during the pandemic, such as requiring children to consume meals onsite in a congregate setting. These waivers allowed local children’s meal programs in Southwest Virginia to safely and swiftly distribute food through grab-and-go methods — sometimes enough food for several days. Many new meal programs also stepped up to fill in the gaps during this time.

Without further action from Congress, child nutrition waivers will expire on June 30. While these waivers were not permanent, the end came with little notice. In less than three months, meal programs will be forced to transform the way they have operated for the past two years. Many meal sites that cannot meet the requirements will be forced to shutter — leaving children without meals that they rely on. In far Southwest Virginia, 19 of Feeding Southwest Virginia’s partner meal programs likely will not reopen this summer, and four potential new sites will not be able to join.

The halt to child nutrition waivers is jarring in Southwest Virginia, a region disproportionately affected by child food insecurity. In 2019, more than 20% of children in far Southwest Virginia were food insecure according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study. The child food insecurity rate is even higher in many counties, especially in rural counties. The child food insecurity rate was 28.2% in Buchanan County and 25.7% in Dickenson County.

The decision will be particularly devastating to rural areas, like far Southwest Virginia, that already face hunger at higher rates. Feeding America reports that 86% of the counties in the U.S. with the highest percentage of children at risk for food insecurity are rural. By placing more restrictions on meal times and discontinuing grab-and-go options, the end of child nutrition waivers will make it harder for rural children to reach meal sites.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is urging Congress to take action, and we are calling on our neighbors to join us in advocating for children facing hunger in Southwest Virginia. Today, one in five children in far Southwest Virginia is food insecure.

If our neighbors link arms to urge Congress and the White House to create a solution, thousands of children facing hunger will again have access to meals this summer.

Pamela Irvine is the president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.