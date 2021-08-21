Guest View: It doesn’t have to be this way

Those who get infected with the delta variant usually carry substantial virus loads and pose a high risk of transmitting COVID-19 to unvaccinated people. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated, mask up and keep your distance.

Some of our local doctors in Southwest Virginia are speaking out. These are those who are on the front lines, fighting tirelessly every day — sometimes with no cooperation or appreciation from patients — to get us well and keep us well. They all deserve our trust and our gratitude.

Many of our health care workers — those we rely on to care for us and our families — are worn out and stressed, and we cannot afford to lose them. They go to work every day, see the devastation and hold the hands of those who are dying because family can’t be present. They do this because they are trained to give care to those in need, and they do their best with what they have, knowing there are limited treatments for COVID-19, and no cure.

This surge is entirely preventable and health care workers feel as if their community is letting them down. Many view the rejection of vaccines as betrayal, when they can see a potential end to the exhaustion, loss and sacrifice.