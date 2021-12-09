Guest View | Early education offers bright start for Northeast Tennessee students

A strong early education foundation, from birth to third grade, is the key to academic achievement, workforce success and economic prosperity. Yet the truth remains that two-thirds of Northeast Tennessee students are not reading at grade level by third grade. We are not alone. Statewide, the numbers are similar.
Research tells us that when children are not proficient by third grade, they tend to stay or fall further behind. They are four times more likely to drop out of high school and 60% less likely to pursue a post-secondary degree. Low proficiency in third grade is an indication that our early learning foundation, beginning at birth, needs significant improvement.
We’ve seen firsthand that skills and performance gaps take root long before third grade and are often tied to opportunity gaps. The pandemic has only exacerbated these issues. Children are desperately trying to play catch up following COVID-related disruptions, which have been compounded by increased mental health challenges. In addition, working families are struggling to find high-quality, affordable child care so they can continue to help fuel our state’s economy.
Our community and our state are facing a tipping point. So, what do we do? As Tennesseans are often known to do, we roll up our sleeves, show off our volunteer spirit, and come together to be part of the solution.
The good news is that there’s already much to be proud of and build upon here in Northeast Tennessee. The STRONG Accountable Care Community (STRONG ACC) has led the way in aligning regional partners around improving education, health and economic outcomes for children and adults alike. The acronym STRONG says it all, Striving Toward Resilience and Opportunity for the Next Generation. Additionally, it’s no wonder parents want more access to our voluntary Pre-K programs, which are ensuring more and more children are Kindergarten ready.
Add to that the great work taking place through voluntary evidence-based programs that support parents as their children’s first teachers. Through one-on-one visits with these families, we have seen improvements in parenting skills, the health of parents and babies, as well as children’s school readiness among many other benefits. And of course, our teachers, parents, and health care providers have been heroic in their efforts to keep children in school through the pandemic.
The same hard work, commitment and collaboration that have made these accomplishments possible will bring about an even brighter future for Northeast Tennessee children through our participation in a new initiative called the Bright Start Tennessee Network. Led by the STRONG ACC locally and powered by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education statewide, we will work alongside other communities across Tennessee to accelerate early learning outcomes and close achievement and opportunity gaps for children birth through third grade.
We are pleased to co-chair the steering committee that will create a plan unique to Northeast Tennessee by the summer of 2022, with implementation beginning soon thereafter and a first round of significant outcomes expected by 2025. We will draw on strategies in three major areas: high-quality learning environments; health and development beginning at birth; and supportive and supported families and communities. Ultimately, it’s our goal that all Northeast Tennessee students are proficient in reading and math by the time they reach the critical third grade benchmark.
With 2021 coming to a close and the new year fast approaching, we owe it to the children and families of Northeast Tennessee to prioritize their futures and the future of our state by building a stronger early care and education foundation. We hope you’ll join us in making a new year’s resolution to help advance programs that support young children’s success from birth.
Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, and Kristie Hammonds, president and CEO of Frontier Health, are co-chairs of the Bright Start Northeast Tennessee steering committee. Learn more about Bright Start TN at tqee.org/bright-start.