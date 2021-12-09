Guest View | Early education offers bright start for Northeast Tennessee students

A strong early education foundation, from birth to third grade, is the key to academic achievement, workforce success and economic prosperity. Yet the truth remains that two-thirds of Northeast Tennessee students are not reading at grade level by third grade. We are not alone. Statewide, the numbers are similar.

Research tells us that when children are not proficient by third grade, they tend to stay or fall further behind. They are four times more likely to drop out of high school and 60% less likely to pursue a post-secondary degree. Low proficiency in third grade is an indication that our early learning foundation, beginning at birth, needs significant improvement.

We’ve seen firsthand that skills and performance gaps take root long before third grade and are often tied to opportunity gaps. The pandemic has only exacerbated these issues. Children are desperately trying to play catch up following COVID-related disruptions, which have been compounded by increased mental health challenges. In addition, working families are struggling to find high-quality, affordable child care so they can continue to help fuel our state’s economy.