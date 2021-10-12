Guest View: Congress can alleviate hunger among kids

Summer EBT ensures that children whose families are struggling financially have consistent access to food during the summer months. This federal program provides additional grocery benefits for qualifying families and is a critical lifeline for children when school is not in session.

Another important component of the reconciliation bill should be to expand CEP.

CEP allows high-need schools to make meals available at no cost to all students, treating nutrition like the critical school resource that it is. The provisions in the Build Back Better plan would expand CEP eligibility to nearly 400 additional schools in Virginia alone, bringing no-cost school meals to approximately 300,000 additional children and allowing CEP to reach more than 60% of Virginia’s student population.

The truth is, hunger is a symptom of poverty, and we must do more to help families meet all of their needs. In addition to these two priorities, it’s critical Congress extends the enhanced Child Tax Credit so families can continue paying for essential items such as rent, food, diapers and shoes. Without this extension, 500,000 kids in Virginia will lose out on these benefits at the end of the year once again. We can’t let that happen.